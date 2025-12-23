'Chintan Shivir' Resolves To Adopt Whole-Of-Govt Approach To Address Seasonal, Zoonotic Influenza
'Chintan Shivir' titled 'Strengthening Inter-Ministerial and Inter-Sectoral Convergence for Influenza Preparedness and Response', was organised by NCDC in collaboration with WHO.
December 23, 2025
New Delhi: Ahead of the flu season, a two-day-long 'Chintan Shivir' organised by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday resolved to adopt a whole-of-government and "One Health approach" to address seasonal and zoonotic influenza.
Ministries attending the meeting agreed to strengthen integrated surveillance across human, animal, and wildlife sectors; enhance laboratory and genomic capacities; ensure timely data sharing; and align sectoral action plans with the national pandemic preparedness framework.
Organised by NCDC in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Chintan Shivir, with the theme “Strengthening Inter-ministerial and Inter-sectoral Convergence for Influenza Preparedness and Response”, concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday.
“A key outcome of the Chintan Shivir was the development of a structured influenza preparedness checklist after detailed deliberations during these two days,” a Health Ministry spokesperson said.
According to the official, the checklist is intended to guide the Centre, states and districts in preparedness planning across four key domains including surveillance, early warning, and risk assessment.
“It also aimed for laboratory systems strengthening besides hospital preparedness and clinical response and One Health Coordination and Risk Communication & Community Engagement (RCCE),” the official stated.
According to the official, the deliberations reaffirmed India’s commitment to coordinated national action to prevent, detect, and respond effectively to influenza and other respiratory viral threats.
Stakeholders from the Disaster Management (DM) cell of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), and the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) participated at this Chintan Shivir.
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in his message emphasised the importance of aligned preparedness and response measures, including surge in capacity planning, to build the country's resilience against influenza.
He highlighted the critical role of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and stressed the need for coordinated efforts between the Centre and States to ensure robust and collaborative surveillance systems.
The Chintan Shivir witnessed participation from around 100 eminent representatives from multiple Ministries, including Health, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, and Environment, along with premier research institutions, state governments, and international partners, furthering the government’s One Health and whole-of-government approach.
Eleven states with a history of reporting influenza cases participated in person, while IDSP officials from State & District Surveillance Units joined virtually.
“This inclusion enabled cross-learning by sharing best practices. The deliberations included technical presentations, panel discussions, group work sessions, and State presentations,” the official informed.
Influenza still continues to pose a significant public health challenge, particularly for vulnerable populations such as young children, older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses.
In fact, the MoHFW continues to monitor seasonal influenza trends across States and Union Territories in real time through the IDSP network.
“Deliberations reiterated that influenza preparedness must be supported through effective inter-sectoral convergence, with MoHFW further strengthening surveillance, laboratory capacity, and clinical preparedness for early detection and timely response to seasonal and zoonotic influenza outbreaks,” the official said.
