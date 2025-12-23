ETV Bharat / bharat

'Chintan Shivir' Resolves To Adopt Whole-Of-Govt Approach To Address Seasonal, Zoonotic Influenza

New Delhi: Ahead of the flu season, a two-day-long 'Chintan Shivir' organised by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday resolved to adopt a whole-of-government and "One Health approach" to address seasonal and zoonotic influenza.

Ministries attending the meeting agreed to strengthen integrated surveillance across human, animal, and wildlife sectors; enhance laboratory and genomic capacities; ensure timely data sharing; and align sectoral action plans with the national pandemic preparedness framework.

Organised by NCDC in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Chintan Shivir, with the theme “Strengthening Inter-ministerial and Inter-sectoral Convergence for Influenza Preparedness and Response”, concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“A key outcome of the Chintan Shivir was the development of a structured influenza preparedness checklist after detailed deliberations during these two days,” a Health Ministry spokesperson said.

According to the official, the checklist is intended to guide the Centre, states and districts in preparedness planning across four key domains including surveillance, early warning, and risk assessment.

“It also aimed for laboratory systems strengthening besides hospital preparedness and clinical response and One Health Coordination and Risk Communication & Community Engagement (RCCE),” the official stated.

According to the official, the deliberations reaffirmed India’s commitment to coordinated national action to prevent, detect, and respond effectively to influenza and other respiratory viral threats.

Stakeholders from the Disaster Management (DM) cell of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), and the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) participated at this Chintan Shivir.