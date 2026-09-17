ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Chinta Baithak’: Congress Takes Dig at Pm Modi Over Upcoming Brainstorming Session

“It is being reported that the PM has convened a Chintan Baithak of all Union ministers on September 23 and 24. Actually, this is more a ‘Chinta Baithak’ given that he has become the fully deserved target of all-round questioning and criticism at a level and with an intensity never witnessed before,” Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said on X.

The opposition party also noted that an unprecedented 35 days have elapsed and the Monsoon Session of Parliament has still not been prorogued.

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Narendra Modi over the 'Chintan Baithak' of Cabinet ministers scheduled next week, saying it is more of a “Chinta Baithak" as the prime minister had become the “fully deserved” target of questions and criticism.

He also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah continues his search for that elusive but “wholly super-tainted” two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to avenge the extreme humiliation inflicted on him and the Modi government on April 17 by the solidarity of the opposition.

“The Republic was saved that day from the passage of his diabolical bills. That solidarity will survive his ongoing efforts to split and intimidate,” Ramesh said. Modi will chair the two-day 'Chintan Baithak' to discuss key aspects of governance and policymaking, with a special focus on reforms, sources said on Wednesday.

The brainstorming session will be held here on September 23 and 24 and will be attended by all the Cabinet ministers, sources aware of the matter told PTI. All the Cabinet ministers have been asked to remain in the national capital next week to prepare for and attend the meeting, they said.

The prime minister has been emphasising reforms and has told his Cabinet colleagues in the past that addressing people's problems and ensuring ease of living should be the prime objectives of the Central government.

These issues are expected to figure in the 'Chintan Baithak', the sources said. Discussions are also likely to cover the progress of government schemes, policy implementation, time management, inter-ministerial coordination and public service delivery, as well as the roadmap ahead.