ETV Bharat / bharat

Chinese Visa 'Scam': Delhi HC Disposes Of As 'Infructuous' Plea By Karti Chidambaram In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday closed the proceedings on a plea by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking directions to defer the hearing on framing of charges in the trial court in a money laundering case arising from the alleged Chinese visa scam.

The Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga had sought the deferring of the hearing until charges were framed in the linked scheduled offence, i.e. in the visa scam case, which the CBI investigated. The senior counsel appearing for Karti Chidambaram said the plea was now infructuous since the trial court had already framed charges in the CBI case.

"The matter has become infructuous. So it may be disposed of as infructuous at this stage," he said. The case is disposed of, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered.

In his petition filed in April 2025, Karti Chidambaram challenged the March 28, 2025, order by the trial court, which dismissed his application seeking deferment of arguments on charges until the charges, if at all, were framed against him in the CBI case.

The ED opposed the plea and said the trials in the scheduled offence and the money laundering case were continuing independently. Karti Chidambaram's plea emphasised that the foundation of the ED's cases was questionable because if an individual was discharged or acquitted in the scheduled offence or succeeded in quashing it, the money laundering offence could not proceed.

It further submitted that the trial court failed to consider that to raise his defence of non-existence of proceeds of crime or non-commission of any scheduled offence, Karti would necessarily have to disclose his defence in the scheduled offence case.