From Paneer Lababdar To Shahtoot Phirni: What Xi Jinping Missed At The BRICS Gala Dinner
Apart from Xi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was also a notable absentee at the high-level dinner.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where Indian delicacies including 'Paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik', 'millet pulao', and 'shahtoot phirni' were served to the leaders and delegates.
While an official reason was not publicly given, sources suggested that the Chinese president returned to his hotel to rest. Earlier in the day, Xi had arrived in New Delhi, attended the summit, and held a crucial bilateral meeting with PM Modi, marking his first trip to India in nearly seven years.
The gala dinner was hosted by PM Modi for leaders of the BRICS nations, other countries participating in the BRICS Summit, and international organisations at the Bharat Mandapam.
Stunning welcome at Bharat Mandapam!— Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 12, 2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for global leaders and delegates. The colours, lighting and entire setup look absolutely magnificent, easily one of the finest views from the BRICS Summit pic.twitter.com/k5fAOKSLXW
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who left for home after attending the BRICS Summit during the day, was also a notable absentee at the high-level dinner.
Who Attended The BRICS Gala Dinner?
While Xi skipped the dinner, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the BRICS attended the dinner. Union ministers and the chief ministers of several states were also present on the occasion. The Union ministers who attended the dinner included Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, chief ministers like Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Suvendu Adhikari (West Bengal) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) also attended the dinner. The Union ministers and chief ministers travelled in two buses from the Parliament House to the venue of the dinner at Bharat Mandapam.
A spectacular cultural panorama unfolded at the BRICS Gala Dinner hosted by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at Bharat Mandapam.— Vikramjit Singh MP (@vikramsahney) September 12, 2026
Through Navarasa — the universe of shared emotions — Bharat brought alive a magnificent fusion of the rich cultural traditions of BRICS… pic.twitter.com/i495jRoAkG
What Was On The Menu?
The menu included 'khandvi mille' and 'khumb galouti' as starters. 'Khandvi mille' is a feuille steamed gram-flour roll, tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves. It is served with kesar mango, micro-greens and yoghurt dressing.
'Khumb galouti' is tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, served on a bed of sheermal bread, they said.
The main course offered 'paneer lababdar' -- soft cottage cheese cubes simmered in a rich gravy of shallots and tomato; 'gucchi marmik' -- Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus, gently simmered with saffron, raisins, and mamra almonds; and 'carrot bean poriyal' -- blend of carrots and green beans toasted in aromatic South Indian spices in hand-pressed virgin coconut oil and finished with freshly grated coconut.
The other items that were offered include 'thakkali belle saaru' -- light lentil broth of toor dal enriched with fresh tomatoes and curry leaves; 'millet pulao' -- fragrant basmati rice and pearl millets cooked with spices and seasonal aromatics; 'beetroot raita' -- chilled yoghurt with beetroot and fresh herbs; and assorted Indian breads, also featured on the vegetarian menu.
For the desserts, 'Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi' -- seasonal fruits and lightly whipped cream paired with a crispy sweet fritter; and 'shahtoot phirni' – slow-cooked pudding of milk and rice, topped with sweet mulberries and gold leaf, wrapped up the menu for the VVIP guests, they said.
The gala dinner was served to the accompaniment of a performance by an ensemble of over 100 artistes drawn largely from India, as well as other member countries of BRICS.
India is hosting the BRICS Summit on September 12-13 and it is being attended by the leaders of the 11 member countries and 10 partner countries, besides some international organisations.
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