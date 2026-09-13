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From Paneer Lababdar To Shahtoot Phirni: What Xi Jinping Missed At The BRICS Gala Dinner

In this image posted on Sept. 12, 2026, Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit 2026 session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism', at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. ( @SpoxCHN_MaoNing/X via PTI )

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where Indian delicacies including 'Paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik', 'millet pulao', and 'shahtoot phirni' were served to the leaders and delegates.

While an official reason was not publicly given, sources suggested that the Chinese president returned to his hotel to rest. Earlier in the day, Xi had arrived in New Delhi, attended the summit, and held a crucial bilateral meeting with PM Modi, marking his first trip to India in nearly seven years.

The gala dinner was hosted by PM Modi for leaders of the BRICS nations, other countries participating in the BRICS Summit, and international organisations at the Bharat Mandapam.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who left for home after attending the BRICS Summit during the day, was also a notable absentee at the high-level dinner.

Who Attended The BRICS Gala Dinner?

While Xi skipped the dinner, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the BRICS attended the dinner. Union ministers and the chief ministers of several states were also present on the occasion. The Union ministers who attended the dinner included Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, chief ministers like Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Suvendu Adhikari (West Bengal) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) also attended the dinner. The Union ministers and chief ministers travelled in two buses from the Parliament House to the venue of the dinner at Bharat Mandapam.