ETV Bharat / bharat

Chinese National Arrested From Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar

According to police, the accused arrived near the ICP gate on a scooter with a Nepali number plate on Monday. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel on duty found his behaviour suspicious and detained him. He was identified as Zhou Huan, a resident of Hunan Province, China.

Araria : A Chinese national was arrested near the gate of Jogbani Integrated Checkpost on the India-Nepal international border in Bihar for allegedly entering India without a valid visa.

His date of birth was found to be January 20, 1985, in some documents. However, he could not produce any valid visa or travel documents to enter India. He had entered India without permission through Nepal.

According to sources, the SSB personnel said the accused was questioned at the border checkpost jointly with immigration officials. Later, Zhou Huan was handed over to Jogbani police station, Araria in Bihar. A joint team of SSB, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Araria Police are currently questioning him.

On the other hand, security agencies are trying to find out why Zhou Huan came to India and whether there is any conspiracy behind it. Once the investigation is completed, legal action will be taken against the accused, the police said. Following the incident, surveillance and checking have been increased on the border.