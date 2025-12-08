ETV Bharat / bharat

Chinese National’s Detention Spurs Scrutiny Of Foreigners’ Stay In Jammu Kashmir

Shikaras are anchored on the banks of Dal lake amid lack of tourists post Pahalgam attack, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (File/ANI)

The procedure under the Immigration and Foreigners Act mandates the facilities to report foreign nationals to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO). Form C is a legal requirement aimed at maintaining security oversight and ensuring proper documentation of foreign visitors.

A police official stated that five cases have been filed in the capital city of Srinagar against hotels, houseboats, and guesthouses for failing to report foreign nationals staying in their facilities.

Srinagar: A day after a Chinese national was nabbed in Kashmir for “violating visa norms”, scrutiny of foreigners entering Jammu and Kashmir has prompted the police to file five cases against hotels and houseboats for concealing the stay of foreign nationals from authorities.

“But there was non-compliance with mandatory Form C reporting, prompting police to file cases against hotels, houseboats and homestays,” the official added.

The cases were mainly reported against facilities in and around Dal Lake and adjoining areas. These were filed recently after scrutinised the records of foreigners by the police. In one such instance, two foreigners had stayed in a homestay in August but did not report to the FRO, and accordingly, the case was filed.

On Sunday, a Chinese national named Hu Congtai was detained by police and intelligence agencies in Kashmir for his suspicious movement around sensitive locations. According to the official, the man was staying in a homestay in Budgam district and was found violating visa norms by travelling to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The 29-year-old had arrived in New Delhi on November 19 on a valid tourist visa meant for the Buddhist circuit, including Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur, Gaya and Kushinagar. But Congtai illegally flew to Ladakh on November 20 without reporting to the FRO Leh for registration and reached Srinagar on December 1, the official added. He had also travelled to Zanskar in Ladakh.

In Srinagar, he had visited Shankaracharya Hill, Hazratbal Shrine, Harwan Buddhist Site and Awantipora Ruins, close to the army's Victor Force headquarters. He was using an authorised Indian SIM and had searched on CRPF deployment and Article 370, which the central government annulled in August 2019, the official added. But he was released after interrogation and could be deported for violating visa norms.