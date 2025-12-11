Chinese National Detained In Kashmir For Visa Violations Deported To Hong Kong
Published : December 11, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST
Srinagar: A Chinese national who had entered Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir in violation of his visa stipulations has been deported to Hong Kong, officials said on Thursday.
"The Chinese national who was detained here last week has been sent to Delhi on the evening of 10th December for onward deportation to Hong Kong," the officials said.
Hu Congtai, 29, arrived in Delhi on November 19 on a tourist visa, which permitted him to visit Buddhist religious places in Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya and Kushi Nagar. However, he boarded a flight to Leh on November 20 and did not register at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office counter located at the Leh airport.
He was detained in Kashmir last week. Police found him staying illegally in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The man was staying in a homestay in the district and was found violating visa norms by travelling to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the official said.
But Congtai illegally flew to Ladakh on November 20 without reporting to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) Leh for registration and reached Srinagar on December 1, the official added.
He had also travelled to remote Zanskar village in Ladakh. In Srinagar, he had visited Shankaracharya Hill, Hazratbal shrine, Harwan Buddhist site and Awantipora ruins, close to the Indian Army's Victor Force headquarters.
His phone was sent for forensic analysis after officials found him using an Indian SIM card. He had searched internet for CRPF deployment and Article 370, which was annulled by the central government in August 2019, the official added.
The Chinese national's detention has prompted police to act against the management of hotels, houseboats and hometstays for concealing the stay of foreigners, filing six cases across the Valley.
Under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, the facilities are required to report foreign nationals to the FRO and file Form C. It is a legal requirement aimed at maintaining security oversight and ensuring proper documentation of foreign visitors.
