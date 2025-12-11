ETV Bharat / bharat

Chinese National Detained In Kashmir For Visa Violations Deported To Hong Kong

Srinagar: A Chinese national who had entered Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir in violation of his visa stipulations has been deported to Hong Kong, officials said on Thursday.

"The Chinese national who was detained here last week has been sent to Delhi on the evening of 10th December for onward deportation to Hong Kong," the officials said.

Hu Congtai, 29, arrived in Delhi on November 19 on a tourist visa, which permitted him to visit Buddhist religious places in Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya and Kushi Nagar. However, he boarded a flight to Leh on November 20 and did not register at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office counter located at the Leh airport.

He was detained in Kashmir last week. Police found him staying illegally in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The man was staying in a homestay in the district and was found violating visa norms by travelling to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the official said.

