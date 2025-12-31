'Makes Joke Of National Security': Congress Demands PM's Response In China's Mediation Claim
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said tensions between India and Pakistan were among a list of hot issues mediated by China this year.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST|
Updated : December 31, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday launched an attack on the Centre over Chinese claims of mediation in the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out.
After repeated claims by United States President Donald Trump that Washington stopped a potential war between India and Pakistan, China also claimed its role in mediating tensions amid the four-day conflict.
President Trump has long claimed that he personally intervened to halt Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025. He has done so on 65 different occasions in various forums in at least seven different countries. The Prime Minister has never broken his silence on these claims made by his… pic.twitter.com/H20vsGfMxB— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 31, 2025
Expressing Concern, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a social media post on X, "President Trump has long claimed that he personally intervened to halt Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025. He has done so on 65 different occasions in various forums in at least seven different countries. The Prime Minister has never broken his silence on these claims made by his so-called good friend."
Ramesh said, "Now the Chinese Foreign Minister makes a similar claim and says China also mediated. On July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Rahul Singh, publicly stated that during Operation Sindoor, India was actually confronting and combating China."
"Given that China was decisively aligned with Pakistan, Chinese claims of having mediated between India and Pakistan are concerning – not just because they directly contradict what the people of our country have been led to believe, but because they seem to make a joke of our national security itself," he added.
He said the claim must also be understood in the context of our relationship with China. "We have begun re-engagement with them, but unfortunately, it has been on Chinese terms. The Prime Minister's clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, has considerably weakened India's negotiating position," he said.
The Congress leader said our trade deficit is at a record high, and much of the country's exports are dependent on imports from China. "Provocative actions by China in relation to Arunachal Pradesh continue unabated," he said.
Congress leader further emphasised that the people of India need clarity on this issue. "Amidst such a lopsided - and hostile - relationship, the people of India need clarity on what role China played in the abrupt halt to Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said tensions between India and Pakistan were among a list of hot issues mediated by China this year.
New Delhi has been maintaining that the May 7-10 conflict between India and Pakistan was resolved through direct talks between the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of the armies of the two countries. India has also been consistently maintaining that there is no place for any third-party intervention in matters relating to India and Pakistan.
Also Read: