'Makes Joke Of National Security': Congress Demands PM's Response In China's Mediation Claim

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday launched an attack on the Centre over Chinese claims of mediation in the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out.

After repeated claims by United States President Donald Trump that Washington stopped a potential war between India and Pakistan, China also claimed its role in mediating tensions amid the four-day conflict.

Expressing Concern, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a social media post on X, "President Trump has long claimed that he personally intervened to halt Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025. He has done so on 65 different occasions in various forums in at least seven different countries. The Prime Minister has never broken his silence on these claims made by his so-called good friend."

Ramesh said, "Now the Chinese Foreign Minister makes a similar claim and says China also mediated. On July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Rahul Singh, publicly stated that during Operation Sindoor, India was actually confronting and combating China."

"Given that China was decisively aligned with Pakistan, Chinese claims of having mediated between India and Pakistan are concerning – not just because they directly contradict what the people of our country have been led to believe, but because they seem to make a joke of our national security itself," he added.