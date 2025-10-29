ETV Bharat / bharat

China’s Digital Currency Push: Fast, Borderless Payments Challenge Dollar Dominance, But Global Trust Remains Key

By Saurabh Shukla



New Delhi: China is making strategic moves to promote its digital currency, the Renminbi (RMB), as a possible alternative to the US dollar in global trade and finance.

The effort comes at a time when the effects of US tariffs are being felt across the world, prompting many nations to look for ways to reduce their dependence on the dollar. Experts suggest if China manages to develop a digital currency system that allows countries to trade directly without converting their local currencies into dollars, it could prove to be a major advantage for global commerce. However, the bigger question remains..will other nations trust China enough to rely on its digital currency for international transactions?



A few experts gave more clarity on it. Dr Narinder Kumar Bhasin, retired vice president at Axis Bank told ETV Bharat that China’s new digital Yuan system could reshape global finance by creating an alternative network for cross border payments outside Western control.

The new payment system of Beijing operates outside SWIFT protocols while processing transactions at speeds under ten seconds, if it links effectively with ASEAN and Middle Eastern nations, it could streamline trade in local currencies and reduce reliance on the US dollar and SWIFT.

"By creating an alternative financial infrastructure that is faster, cheaper, and sanction-resistant, Beijing directly challenges the three pillars of US dollar dominance- Oil trade, SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) intermediaries and dollar denominated reserves. This is more than economic competition it’s the creation of a parallel financial world," he said



How it works



He further added unlike SWIFT, which only sends payment instructions between banks, China’s system transfers actual digital currency instantly through its central bank network. It is faster, cheaper and doesn’t rely on intermediary banks which lowers transaction costs and settlement times.

This expansion connects nearly 38 per cent of global trade volume directly to China’s blockchain based financial infrastructure, bypassing the traditional SWIFT system, which has served as the backbone of US dollar denominated payments for decades.



China’s seriousness about advancing its digital currency agenda is evident from the remarks made by the Governor of its central bank. Earlier this year, at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng announced plans to establish an international operations centre for the digital Yuan, aimed at strengthening the global reach and influence of the Renminbi.



The move comes amid escalating trade and technology tensions with the United States, which have added a new sense of urgency to Beijing’s efforts to promote the yuan’s international use and position Shanghai as a leading global financial centre. The announcement also makes it clear that China not only intends to solidify its own use of the digital Yuan but also hopes to bring other countries into its expanding financial network.



If you’re wondering whether the move will help ease tariff pressures, the answer is yes, though not directly. Any kind of currency swap or trade mechanism between countries that avoids using the US dollar can have some indirect benefits. It could make trading a bit cheaper, since dealing in local or alternative currencies reduces the extra costs that usually come with dollar-based transactions.



Will it save money?



A former Indian Trade Service officer and founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said, "Imagine you are a Japanese buyer and I’m an Indian seller. If I supply goods to Japan, once the delivery is made, the payment process begins. Japan first converts its currency into US dollars, and when I receive the payment in dollars, I have to convert it again into Indian rupees. Each of these conversions carries a charge of around 3–4 per cent. So if we develop a system that allows trade without currency conversion, it would save those extra costs and directly increase profits".



He further pointed out that nearly 70 per cent of global trade involves conversion into dollars before being exchanged into local currencies. According to him, India and several other countries have tried to build their own mechanisms to reduce dependence on the US dollar, but these efforts have not progressed very far. China however has made significant advancements in this direction something he considers a positive development.



Speaking about local imports, he added that China has started buying oil in its own currency and similarly, India is purchasing oil from Russia through a non dollar payment system though not an identical one. He concluded by saying that if more countries adopt a similar approach, it could not only make international payments faster but also save substantial amounts of money in the process.



According to Dr Bhasin, China is pursuing the initiative for both technological and geopolitical reasons. It wants to modernize payments, gain efficiency and at the same time expand its financial influence by offering partners a system not dominated by the US or Europe. China’s digital yuan has proved that CBDC rails can function at scale, secure, instantaneous and state backed.