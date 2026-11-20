ETV Bharat / bharat

China Yet To Share Info On Camera Recovered From Pahalgam Massacre Terrorists: NIA

New Delhi: China has not yet responded to India's request regarding a US-manufactured GoPro camera recovered from the terrorists behind last year's Pahalgam massacre, NIA DG Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday, asserting that investigators have gathered "some forensic evidence" in the case.

"We have not received any reply so far… But we have some forensic evidence," Aggarwal told reporters here when asked if the agency had received any communication from Chinese authorities regarding the device.

During the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, investigators had aggressively made attempts to trace a global supply chain to determine how the camera supplied to China ended up in the hands of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, senior officials said.

The high-tech camera, recovered from the terrorists who were neutralised in an encounter in the Dachigam forests in July last year following the attack, has opened a critical new line of inquiry into the external logistics network supporting terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terror groups in the Union territory have increasingly been using body-worn and tactical cameras to record their ambushes for propaganda and psychological warfare.

Investigators believe that unearthing this specific supply chain could expose critical vulnerabilities or complicity in the underground networks that funnel funds, hardware and tactical gear across borders to anti-India outfits.

In a bid to uncover the device's origin, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially reached out to the US manufacturer GoPro Inc to ascertain where the camera had been sold and the company replied that the specific device was originally shipped to an authorised commercial distributor in China, according to the officials.

Officials familiar with the developments said the probe has now shifted focus toward tracking how the camera moved from the Chinese distributor to LeT handlers, with investigators examining the strong possibility that the devices were procured by the Pakistan Army and subsequently supplied to terror groups.

Because India does not have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with China, requests for information in such cases are pursued through diplomatic channels.