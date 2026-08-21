ETV Bharat / bharat

China To Be India's Main Long-Term Competitor In Multiple Fields: Army Ex-Chief Naravane

Pune: India's attention towards Pakistan was driven largely by the continuing threat of terrorism, but China is going to be New Delhi's main competitor across multiple domains in the long-term, asserted former Army chief General Manoj Naravane on Thursday.

While refraining from using the term "enemy" in context of China, he stressed the need for a strong military deterrence while resolving long-standing differences with Beijing through dialogue.

Speaking about security challenges New Delhi faces from its neighbours, Naravane noted Pakistan and China were in a different category though India had fought wars with both countries and had unsettled borders with them. He was speaking at the launch of his new book 'The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries', published by Rupa Publications.

"Pakistan and China are a totally different ballgame. We have fought wars with both of them. We have unsettled borders. So they will always remain on our radar as a threat, as a challenge," he noted.

Naravane, however, drew a distinction between the two countries, saying India's immediate attention towards Pakistan was driven largely by the continuing threat of terrorism, while China was likely to emerge as India's principal competitor over the longer term.

"We have fought major wars with Pakistan, and because of their continued support to terrorism, our attention is towards our western borders. But I think we are very clear that in the long term and in the years to come, China is going to be our main competitor. And I purposely use the word competitor and not enemy," Naravane said.

China, he said, would compete with India across multiple domains, including politics, economics, trade and military affairs.

"They are going to be our main competitor in all fields. Political, economic, trade, and of course military also. And wherever there is competition, there is always a little bit of conflict," insisted Naravane, who was the Army chief from December 31, 2019 to April 30, 2022.

He emphasised that India should seek to manage such differences through dialogue and diplomatic mechanisms rather than resorting to force.