ETV Bharat / bharat

Guangzhou-New Delhi Flights To Resume, Says Airline Ahead of Modi-Xi Meeting In Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit China Southern Airlines announced on Saturday that it will resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route starting September 21, reported Global Times.

This marks the relaunch of China Southern's India service after a six-year suspension. Following the restart, the airline will run over 100 weekly flights across its eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said.

Earlier in April, direct air connectivity between India and China got a boost after Air China resumed its Beijing-Delhi service. The airline restarted its direct route between Beijing and Delhi from marking the second route to India to resume by Chinese carriers. The move followed resumption of flights by China Eastern Airlines, which restarted its direct service between Kunming and Kolkata on April 18.

Earlier on March 30, IndiGo commenced its inaugural daily, nonstop service between Kolkata and Shanghai, marking another significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between India and the People's Republic of China.

The launch built on IndiGo's recent expansion in China, including the successful reinstatement of flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou and the subsequent start of operations from Delhi.