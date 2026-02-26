ETV Bharat / bharat

China Says ‘Completely Dismantled’ Chinese Online Extortion Syndicates In Myanmar, Cambodia

Beijing: China’s security officials claim to have “completely dismantled” Myanmar and Cambodia-based notorious Chinese criminal gangs who terrorised the world with online extortion rackets, forcing people to part with their hard-earned savings. Thousands of people in India, China and several other countries were defrauded by these gangs operating in Thai-Myanmar border and in Cambodia.

By the end of 2025, Chinese courts nationwide had sentenced more than 41,000 individuals repatriated from northern Myanmar for their involvement in telecom fraud, executing 16 after death sentences were pronounced against them and sentencing 39 to life terms in jail, a spokesman of China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) said.

The notorious Ming and Bai family criminal gangs based in northern Myanmar have been completely dismantled, state-run Global Times quoted the spokesman as saying on Thursday. More than 27,000 first-instance cases involving telecom fraud linked to northern Myanmar had been concluded by Chinese courts by the end of 2025, he said.

Among them, the cases of the Ming and Bai criminal gangs – part of the widely-watched “four major families” criminal rings in northern Myanmar – have completed all judicial proceedings.