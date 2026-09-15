ETV Bharat / bharat

China Reduced Deployment Of Troops Along LAC In 2025: MoD Report

New Delhi: The deployment of troops by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has decreased in 2025, according to the annual report for 2025-26 by the defence ministry.

"The year 2025 witnessed a significant reduction in the deployment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces opposite the Northern Borders, with 10 Combined Arms Brigade size forces each deployed in areas along the LAC and in traditional training areas," it said.

The report said the deployment of the Indian Army in "all sectors along the LAC is robust, well poised and prepared to deal with any emerging contingency." The relations between India and China had come under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

After over four years of frosty ties, the two countries began to repair relations following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian city of Kazan in October 2024 that took place after the face-off in eastern Ladakh ended.

Modi and Xi held wide-ranging talks on August 31 last year on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin. In the last few months, the two sides have taken a series of measures to rebuild their relationship.