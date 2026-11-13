ETV Bharat / bharat

China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Others Confirm Participation In SCO Civilisational Forum: Shekhawat

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are among the countries that have confirmed participation in the upcoming SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which India will host at the historic Purana Quila here from November 20-22, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.

Interacting with the media at the Bharat Mandapam here ahead of the event, Shekhawat said he remained "hopeful" that Pakistan would also confirm its participation and attend the forum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural ceremony on November 20, while several sessions will be held on November 21 and 22 around four broad themes, including civilisational and cultural expression, art and architecture, and language, literature and manuscripts, the minister said. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023. Among the main goals of the SCO are to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good-neighbourliness; and promote multilateral interaction to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, reads its website. Shekhawat said India's aim was to ensure that the SCO was not merely a geopolitical and economic platform but also a forum for shared civilisational heritage and human values.