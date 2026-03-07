China Has Unmatched Industrial Production System, But Is Undemocratic: Rahul Gandhi
By PTI
Published : March 7, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that China has built a "superb and unmatched" industrial system in the world, but the neighbouring nation was "coercive and undemocratic".
Rahul, fielding queries during a dialogue with the Information Technology (IT) Fraternity at Technopark here, said that China has captured the industrial production side while the US, India and most of the world were "playing in the consumption space".
He said that, according to him, the real jobs were in the industrial production sector and not the consumption side, like the IT sector.
"The disappointing thing is that we have allowed China to just capture it (industrial production)," Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said.
"China has built a superb industrial system that is unmatched in the world. But we do not like their coercive system. We do not like the fact that they are not democratic," he added.
He said that if India can build an industrial production system while maintaining the country's democratic values, "it would be a huge service to the people of India and the world".
Another concern he raised was that most of the military power was moving towards electric motors and batteries, as seen in the Ukraine-Russia war or the ongoing conflict in West Asia, and that technology was dominated by China, not by India, the US or Europe. "That is a huge problem," he said.
The LoP said that India was the only country that could make such a transition from the internal combustion engine to the electric motor driven by batteries.
"We are the only ones with the scale to make that transition. The US and Europe, as far as circular mobility with electric motors is concerned, cannot compete with China anymore.
"I think that, given the right policies, the right vision, India can compete with the Chinese or electric mobility circular motion. If we do that, we will create a large number of jobs," he said.
He further said that China was currently having a free run, but he wanted them to be concerned with India coming up in that space. Rahul further said that in India, very few businesses were engaged in industrial production.
"Most of the big businesses, like Adani and Ambani, do not produce anything. They sell products that damage our local production. We need to have an attitude of production," he said.
The LoP contended that there was also a political aspect to this. He said that the current form of Goods and Sales Tax (GST) was designed in a manner that harms producers. "It basically kills producing states and helps consumer states," he said.
