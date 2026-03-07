ETV Bharat / bharat

China Has Unmatched Industrial Production System, But Is Undemocratic: Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that China has built a "superb and unmatched" industrial system in the world, but the neighbouring nation was "coercive and undemocratic".

Rahul, fielding queries during a dialogue with the Information Technology (IT) Fraternity at Technopark here, said that China has captured the industrial production side while the US, India and most of the world were "playing in the consumption space".

He said that, according to him, the real jobs were in the industrial production sector and not the consumption side, like the IT sector.

"The disappointing thing is that we have allowed China to just capture it (industrial production)," Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said.

"China has built a superb industrial system that is unmatched in the world. But we do not like their coercive system. We do not like the fact that they are not democratic," he added.

He said that if India can build an industrial production system while maintaining the country's democratic values, "it would be a huge service to the people of India and the world".

Another concern he raised was that most of the military power was moving towards electric motors and batteries, as seen in the Ukraine-Russia war or the ongoing conflict in West Asia, and that technology was dominated by China, not by India, the US or Europe. "That is a huge problem," he said.