China Grants Licences To Indian Companies To Import Rare Earth Magnets

New Delhi: China has granted licences to certain Indian companies to import rare earth magnets, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. China's decision to ease restrictions on supply of rare earth minerals to India came amid efforts by the two sides to normalise the bilateral ties that came under severe strain following the over four-year military face-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

"Some Indian companies have received licenses for importing rare earth magnets from China," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He, however, did not elaborate on it. Rare earth minerals are considered vital for high-end technology products including electric vehicles (EVs), drones, and battery storage. China has been a dominant player in the critical minerals supply chain globally.

India has been looking at a steady supply of rare earth minerals to fuel its economic growth. China accounts for around 70 per cent of global rare earth mining that makes it a very dominant player in the global supply chain of the critical minerals.

China used to export huge quantities of fertiliser to India till 2023. However, Beijing stopped the supplies to a large number of countries last year. It lifted the restrictions in June but did not relax the norms for resuming exports to India.