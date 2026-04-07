China Emerges As India's Top Trading Partner In FY2026: Ambassador Xu Feihong
The Chinese Ambassador highlighted that bilateral trade between India and China reached USD 137 billion during the April–February period of FY2026
Published : April 7, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
New Delhi: China has emerged as India's largest trading partner in FY2026, continuing its lead for the 11th consecutive month, according to a statement by Xu Feihong, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India.
In a social media post on Tuesday, the Chinese Ambassador highlighted that bilateral trade between India and China reached USD 137 billion during the April–February period of FY2026. This places China significantly ahead of the United States, with which India's trade stood at USD 127.8 billion during the same period.
Glad to know that China has become India's largest trading partner in FY2026 — for the 11th straight month. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2jz2mppJAF— Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) April 7, 2026
"Glad to know that China has become India’s largest trading partner in FY2026 — for the 11th straight month," Xu said, underlining the continued momentum in economic ties between the two countries.
The data reflects the sustained volume of trade between India and China despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and policy efforts by New Delhi to diversify supply chains and reduce import dependence in key sectors.
In February, Qin Jie, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Mumbai, said that India-China trade will not be affected by external factors, as both countries are very big economies that support multilateralism and multilateral trade, PTI reported.
“Because India is a very big economy and China is also a very large economy. We are countries that both support multilateralism and multilateral trade and multicultural exchange,” PTI quoted Qin Jie as saying.
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