ETV Bharat / bharat

China Emerges As India's Top Trading Partner In FY2026: Ambassador Xu Feihong

New Delhi: China has emerged as India's largest trading partner in FY2026, continuing its lead for the 11th consecutive month, according to a statement by Xu Feihong, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Chinese Ambassador highlighted that bilateral trade between India and China reached USD 137 billion during the April–February period of FY2026. This places China significantly ahead of the United States, with which India's trade stood at USD 127.8 billion during the same period.

"Glad to know that China has become India’s largest trading partner in FY2026 — for the 11th straight month," Xu said, underlining the continued momentum in economic ties between the two countries.