China Eastern Airlines To Restart Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

New Delhi: With three weekly services, China Eastern Airlines will resume direct flights between Shanghai and Delhi from November 9. Direct air services between India and China will resume after more than five years on October 26, with IndiGo set to restart flights connecting Kolkata and Guangzhou.

China Eastern Airlines will resume flights between Shanghai and Delhi from November 9. The services will be operated three times a week -- on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays -- with an A330-200 aircraft, according to a release.

"The resumption of this service marks the full restoration of China Eastern Airlines' network in India, providing fresh momentum for people-to-people exchanges and economic and trade collaboration," the release said on Thursday.

InterGlobe Air Transport, part of the InterGlobe Enterprises, has been the exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA) for China Eastern Airlines in India since 2002, when it became the first Chinese airline to offer direct flights between India and China.