ETV Bharat / bharat

China Benefited Most From Brics Summit: Sibal

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday described the BRICS as a "motley" collection of nations from which no definitive resolutions can emerge, and claimed that China benefited the most from the grouping's just-concluded summit in New Delhi. Sibal, who is a former Union minister, said that for India, as chair, it was like navigating through the Strait of Hormuz to finally come out with a joint statement.

"For us, it was like navigating through Hormuz. China and Russia want to make it an alternative anti-Western bloc, and RIC (Russia, India, China), is now actually Russia, Iran and China.... We will not want it (to be an anti-Western bloc)," he said at a press conference here.

"But we have got to know, as well as other countries of the world, that the US will not win the war against Iran. That reflected in our resolution as there was talk of Palestine and two-nation theory," Sibal said. He said the BRICS is a "motley" collection of nations from which no definitive resolutions can easily emerge.

"That is precisely why I noted at the outset that its a notable achievement for our government that a joint resolution was passed without sparking any controversy. I want to say that this cannot be a non-western alliance. China benefitted the most from it," the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said. Sibal said the New Delhi declaration did not talk of an alternative currency and de-dollarisation, which is an achievement.