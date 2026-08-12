ETV Bharat / bharat

China Accounts For Over 30% Of India's Rare Earth Elements Imports In FY2025-26: Centre

IREL (India) Limited under the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) for Exploration & Research has reported 5.47 kilotons of production of rare earth compound during the same period. ( IANS )

New Delhi: China accounted for more than 30% of the total volume of India's rare earth elements imports in FY 2025-26, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

Dubey made the revelation in response to a query on whether India is currently dependent on China for rare earth minerals and magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs), electronics and defence equipment.

He said IREL (India) Limited under the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) for Exploration & Research has reported 5.47 kilotons of production of rare earth compound during the same period.

Dubey said AMD, a constituent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), explores rare earth elements (REEs) along the coastal/inland/riverine placer sands of the country, which contain rare earth minerals such as monazite. "The government has taken several initiatives to strengthen capabilities and diversify sources of supply, enhance domestic processing, and reduce import dependence," he added.

Dubey said the initiatives include approval of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) on January 29, to secure a long-term sustainable supply of critical minerals (including REEs) and strengthen India's critical mineral value chain encompassing all stages from mineral exploration and mining to beneficiation, processing, and recovery from end-of-life products.