China Accounts For Over 30% Of India's Rare Earth Elements Imports In FY2025-26: Centre
Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey informed the Parliament that several initiatives have been taken to strengthen capabilities and diversify sources of supply, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: China accounted for more than 30% of the total volume of India's rare earth elements imports in FY 2025-26, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, informed the Parliament on Wednesday.
Dubey made the revelation in response to a query on whether India is currently dependent on China for rare earth minerals and magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs), electronics and defence equipment.
He said IREL (India) Limited under the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) for Exploration & Research has reported 5.47 kilotons of production of rare earth compound during the same period.
Dubey said AMD, a constituent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), explores rare earth elements (REEs) along the coastal/inland/riverine placer sands of the country, which contain rare earth minerals such as monazite. "The government has taken several initiatives to strengthen capabilities and diversify sources of supply, enhance domestic processing, and reduce import dependence," he added.
Dubey said the initiatives include approval of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) on January 29, to secure a long-term sustainable supply of critical minerals (including REEs) and strengthen India's critical mineral value chain encompassing all stages from mineral exploration and mining to beneficiation, processing, and recovery from end-of-life products.
He said NCMM envisages support for investment for acquisition of critical mineral assets to diversify sources of supply. Accordingly, to promote Indian public and private sector entities to undertake mineral exploration in overseas jurisdictions, the Ministry of Mines circulated "Overseas Mineral Exploration Promotion Guidelines" on July 16.
Dubey said Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to support domestic critical mineral processing capabilities under NCMM by developing mineral processing parks using existing infrastructure to strengthen the domestic processing of critical minerals within the country and promoting local value addition.
Additionally, the Budget 2026–27 has announced support to the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated rare earth corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing.
According to the minister, India is also engaged with resource-rich countries through bilateral and multilateral cooperation to strengthen access to critical minerals, including rare earth elements.
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