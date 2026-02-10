ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Belly: A Deep Dive Into The Statistics Of Children Gone Missing In The Capital

New Delhi: Over the past week, the national capital has been roiled by news reports circulating on social media about Delhi's missing children. As concerns grew, even Delhi Police had to issue public clarifications. When ETV Bharat delved deep into government records and available data, the picture became clearer. Data from 2016 to January 2026 confirms that thousands of children in Delhi have gone missing every year.

According to Delhi Police data, from 2016 to January 2026, 60,694 children under the age of 18 went missing from the national capital, with the number of missing girls being nearly twice the number of boys. Although the police's record of tracking them down exceeds 88 per cent, this has still left 6,931 children who are yet to be traced.

This figure, in which adolescent girls aged 12-18 are the largest cohort, raises questions about the efficiency of the administrative system.

6,931 Missing Children Untraced Since 2016

According to official Delhi Police data, a total of 60,694 children went missing in Delhi from 2016 to January 15, 2026. Of these, 53,763 have been traced by the Delhi Police, but 6,931 children remain missing. The figures for missing adolescents are the most alarming. A total of 50,248 children went missing in this category. Behind these figures lay the endless wait of thousands of families.

Chirag, a resident of Harsh Vihar in East Delhi, lost his 17-year-old younger brother, Mayank, on September 15, 2024. Mayank is mentally challenged. The family continues to frantically search for their boy, but fear that Mayank may have been kidnapped and forced into bonded labour.

Why Are Girls Targeted More?