Delhi Belly: A Deep Dive Into The Statistics Of Children Gone Missing In The Capital
The most vulnerable group is of teenage girls. Experts believe behind this is human trafficking and exploitation, but police often labels them as "love affairs".
Published : February 10, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Over the past week, the national capital has been roiled by news reports circulating on social media about Delhi's missing children. As concerns grew, even Delhi Police had to issue public clarifications. When ETV Bharat delved deep into government records and available data, the picture became clearer. Data from 2016 to January 2026 confirms that thousands of children in Delhi have gone missing every year.
According to Delhi Police data, from 2016 to January 2026, 60,694 children under the age of 18 went missing from the national capital, with the number of missing girls being nearly twice the number of boys. Although the police's record of tracking them down exceeds 88 per cent, this has still left 6,931 children who are yet to be traced.
This figure, in which adolescent girls aged 12-18 are the largest cohort, raises questions about the efficiency of the administrative system.
6,931 Missing Children Untraced Since 2016
According to official Delhi Police data, a total of 60,694 children went missing in Delhi from 2016 to January 15, 2026. Of these, 53,763 have been traced by the Delhi Police, but 6,931 children remain missing. The figures for missing adolescents are the most alarming. A total of 50,248 children went missing in this category. Behind these figures lay the endless wait of thousands of families.
Chirag, a resident of Harsh Vihar in East Delhi, lost his 17-year-old younger brother, Mayank, on September 15, 2024. Mayank is mentally challenged. The family continues to frantically search for their boy, but fear that Mayank may have been kidnapped and forced into bonded labour.
Why Are Girls Targeted More?
Data from Delhi Police clearly shows that the number of girls who go missing is nearly twice that of boys. From 2016 to January 15, 2026, a total of 40,629 girls went missing, while the number of boys was 20,065. Delhi Police has recovered 35,641 girls, but 4,988 are still missing.
Teenage girls aged 12-18 are the most vulnerable. Experts believe that behind this are serious issues like human trafficking and exploitation. However, the police often slow down investigations by labeling them as "love affairs".
The 2025 Data Is Worrying
The data for just 2025 is extremely worrying. A total of 5,915 children went missing, of which 1,632 were boys and 4,283 girls. Delhi Police has been able to trace only 4,424 of the children. That leaves 1,491 children still missing as of January 15, 2026. These include 384 boys and 1,107 girls. Here too, the number of girls missing is more than two and a half times that of boys, an alarming statistic.
The 6,931 children who remain missing since 2016 are not just statistics; they prove that the Delhi Police needs to work harder to find children. Each police station needs a dedicated child protection officer, real-time monitoring of CCTV cameras, and a fast-track search operation for children. Unless society and the police together prioritise this, innocent children will continue to lose their childhood in the capital's long shadow.
Delhi Police Joint Commissioner and Public Relations Officer, Sanjay Tyagi, told ETV Bharat, "There is no reason for panic or fear regarding missing persons in Delhi, especially children. There hasn't been an increase in the number of missing persons reported in Delhi compared to the past. In fact, in January 2026, there was a fall compared to the same period in previous years. Delhi Police follows a policy of fair and transparent reporting of crimes. Efforts are made to immediately locate missing persons through established SOPs, with cases of missing children given special priority. Dedicated Missing Persons Squads operate in all districts and an Anti-Human Trafficking Unit operates in the Crime Branch. No organised gang has been identified as being involved in abducting children in Delhi. Ignore rumors; action will be taken against those who spread them."
