'Child Trafficking Deeply Disturbing, Victim’s Deposition Be Given Due Regard,' SC Upholds Conviction Of Bengaluru Man

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said child trafficking is deeply disturbing and stressed that a victim of sex trafficking, particularly a minor, is not an accomplice and her deposition is to be given due regard and credence as that of an injured witness.

A bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Joymalya Bagchi said: “The instant case lays bare the deeply disturbing reality of child trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation in India, an offence that strikes at the very foundations of dignity, bodily integrity and the state’s constitutional promise of protection to every child against exploitation leading to moral and material abandonment”.

The bench said the facts before it are not isolated aberrations but form part of a wider and entrenched pattern of organised exploitation that continues to flourish despite legislative safeguards.

The apex court said a victim of sex trafficking, particularly a minor, is not an accomplice and her deposition is to be given due regard and credence as that of an injured witness.

The bench upheld the conviction of K P Kirankumar alias Kiran, a man from Bengaluru, saying the version of the victim appears to be credible and convincing, and a conviction may be maintained on her sole testimony.

The bench said the minor's version is also corroborated by other evidence on record, and an NGO worker had intimated the police with regard to prostitution being carried out by the appellant in his rented premises. The bench said police also recovered cash received by the appellant, along with other incriminating articles, namely, a condom, etc.

The apex court said while appreciating the evidence of a minor victim of trafficking, the court ought to bear in mind her inherent socio-economic and, at times, cultural vulnerability when the minor belonged to a marginalised or socially and culturally backward community.

“Recounting and narration of the horrible spectre of sexual exploitation even before law enforcement agencies and the court is an unpalatable experience leading to secondary victimisation”, it said.