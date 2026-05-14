ETV Bharat / bharat

Child Labour: Experts Stress Stringent Laws, Systems To Eradicate Menace From Society

New Delhi: Days after 91 children trafficked from different states were rescued from Gujarat Surat's textile units, and 40 minor girls rescued from Orchestra groups in Bihar's Gopalganj district, child rights activists on Thursday expressed deep concern over the issue of child labour and underscored strict implementation of rules, laws by the concerned authorities to eradicate the menace.



The activists also emphasized the need for close monitoring by the concerned ministry and state departments and building systems that ensure child rights protection. The problem of child labour continues to be a major challenge for the country. It arises from various socio-economic factors such as poverty, lack of education, and insufficient access to vital services.

The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, prohibits employment of children below the age of 14 in any occupation or process, and also forbids adolescents aged 14 to 18 from participating in hazardous occupations and processes. Globally, there are 138 million children involved in child labour. Among these, 54 million are engaged in hazardous work, according to the most recent child labour estimates provided by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The Central government has been taking a range of proactive steps to tackle the issue. Referring to the rescue of child labour from different states, child rights activist Miguel Das told ETV Bharat, "If one looks at the backgrounds of many of the children in the case, a significant number come from vulnerable tribal communities. The reality is simple. Where social welfare, livelihood security, and community empowerment is low, vulnerability is high. It is exhausting to keep repeating the same structural concerns year after year."

He said unless the state provides meaningful social protection and sustained support to communities, more children will continue to fall through the cracks. Das, who is the founder of Utsah Child Rights Organisation, said the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, and the departments at the state level, must move towards a far more scientific mapping of child vulnerability across communities and geographies.