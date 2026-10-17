Chief Secy Rejects Proposed Article 370-Type Safeguard By Ladakh Groups
Ladakh groups proposed Article 370-type safeguard to block central laws, Chief Secy says no room for abrogated law
Published : October 17, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Srinagar: Terming the rejection of the draft proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs as “unfortunate,” the Ladakh administration disclosed on Saturday that Ladakh groups submitted a three-page document proposing provisions akin to abrogated Article 370 to block parliamentary laws for the Union Territory.
Addressing a press conference, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) handed over a “Memorandum of Understanding” (MoU) that proposed consent from the elected body for applying laws made by the Parliament.
“It was written in that MoU that no law of Parliament will apply (to Ladakh) unless this body agrees to these subjects. They were told that you are bringing up the issue of Article 370 again, which has been annulled. So there is no point in repeating it,” Kundra said.
Ladakh was hived off as a separate Union Territory following the stripping of J&K statehood and abrogation of Article 370, which granted erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir special status.
Article 370 did not allow extension of central laws to erstwhile J&K without the approval of the J&K legislature.
The LAB and KDA had rejected the draft shared by the MHA sub-committee during talks in Leh on Thursday, describing it as a departure from an in-principle understanding reached on May 22.
The groups said the agreement promised a UT led legislature with executive, financial and bureaucratic controls alongside constitutional safeguards under Article 371.
Kundra defended the MHA draft, saying it was readied after considerable time and was open for suggestions.
“We are open to suggestions. Nothing is off the table. The draft contains very clear provisions for constitutional safeguards. It clearly mentions Article 371K and the kind of constitutional protections envisaged in the document,” said the Chief Secretary, urging the Ladakh bodies to suggest their expectations without resorting to political rhetoric.
According to him, negotiations require patience and a spirit of accommodation, and he urged the leaders to give their suggestions.
“We have offered multiple options on several issues relevant to establishing a democratic body in Ladakh. We need answers to those questions. We cannot take any decision unilaterally,” Kundra added.
The LAB and KDA held a fresh round of talks with the MHA-led subcommittee on Thursday in Leh to discuss the framework for a Union Territory-led body and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.
Kundra said that the two bodies expressed disagreement over the proposed name of the elected body and writing the Chief Secretary’s ACR (Annual Confidential Report).
"We told them it will be covered in the Transaction of Business Rules. It is not part of the Constitutional Amendment or the Act,” he added.
The Chief Secretary said that they had proposed 4-5 names including Ladakh Frontier for the UT body, but the Ladakh bodies proposed calling it “assembly”.
“We said that it has already been decided that neither a state is being formed in Ladakh nor a UT with a legislature,” he added. “As Shakespeare famously said, ‘What is in a name?’ We were only seeking suggestions. We had prepared a draft based on our own understanding. We asked them to tell us what shortcomings they saw and to write down their wish list.”
Describing the proposed setup as a ‘sui generis’ model tailored specifically for the Himalayan region’s unique geography and demographics, the Chief Secretary cautioned against rushing a constitutional amendment.
“This is a bill to amend the Constitution, not a school essay. Negotiations require mutual trust and patience.”
Kundra said that the central government is fully committed to finding a political solution and setting up a democratically elected body fulfilling the aspiration of the people of the region.
“My request to the leaders through you, which I have also conveyed personally to some of them, is that negotiations require two or three foundational things. The first is mutual trust, and the most important thing is patience,” he added.
The LAB and KDA have been engaged in talks with the central government since 2023, following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two union territories in August 2019.
Replying to a question, the Chief Secretary said they agreed that both sides would study the respective documents handed over to them and discuss them at the next meeting.
“Sometimes statements are made for political rhetoric. I think this may be one such instance. I hope the leaders will realise that we are fully committed to this process, to maintaining its integrity and to achieving a positive outcome at the earliest,” Kundra added.
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