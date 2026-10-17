ETV Bharat / bharat

Chief Secy Rejects Proposed Article 370-Type Safeguard By Ladakh Groups

Srinagar: Terming the rejection of the draft proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs as “unfortunate,” the Ladakh administration disclosed on Saturday that Ladakh groups submitted a three-page document proposing provisions akin to abrogated Article 370 to block parliamentary laws for the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) handed over a “Memorandum of Understanding” (MoU) that proposed consent from the elected body for applying laws made by the Parliament.

“It was written in that MoU that no law of Parliament will apply (to Ladakh) unless this body agrees to these subjects. They were told that you are bringing up the issue of Article 370 again, which has been annulled. So there is no point in repeating it,” Kundra said.

Ladakh was hived off as a separate Union Territory following the stripping of J&K statehood and abrogation of Article 370, which granted erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Article 370 did not allow extension of central laws to erstwhile J&K without the approval of the J&K legislature.

The LAB and KDA had rejected the draft shared by the MHA sub-committee during talks in Leh on Thursday, describing it as a departure from an in-principle understanding reached on May 22.

The groups said the agreement promised a UT led legislature with executive, financial and bureaucratic controls alongside constitutional safeguards under Article 371.

Kundra defended the MHA draft, saying it was readied after considerable time and was open for suggestions.

“We are open to suggestions. Nothing is off the table. The draft contains very clear provisions for constitutional safeguards. It clearly mentions Article 371K and the kind of constitutional protections envisaged in the document,” said the Chief Secretary, urging the Ladakh bodies to suggest their expectations without resorting to political rhetoric.

According to him, negotiations require patience and a spirit of accommodation, and he urged the leaders to give their suggestions.

“We have offered multiple options on several issues relevant to establishing a democratic body in Ladakh. We need answers to those questions. We cannot take any decision unilaterally,” Kundra added.

The LAB and KDA held a fresh round of talks with the MHA-led subcommittee on Thursday in Leh to discuss the framework for a Union Territory-led body and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.