Chief Minister Vijay Writes To PM, Asks For Changes, Relaxations In VB G RAM G Scheme
Invokes MGNREGS that was in operation for last two decades to point out that new scheme will put "huge financial burden on state exchequer".
Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister Vijay has written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding some relaxations and changes in the VB–G RAM G scheme.
In the letter, the CM has written, "The implementation of the 'Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G)' scheme is scheduled to start from 01.07.2026. The method of financial allocation and operational constraints of this new scheme will impose an additional financial burden of more than Rs 5,000 crore on the state government and will have operational implications. Therefore, major changes and relaxations in some provisions of the 'VB-G RAM G Act, 2025' are required.
Failure to do so will severely hamper the effective implementation of the scheme at the field level without any hindrances and will severely affect the people dependent on the rural employment scheme.
Furthermore, in terms of the funding sharing system, the current guidelines mandate a 60:40 ratio between the Union and state governments for all salaries, construction materials, and administrative expenses.
As the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been operating under a different structure for the last two decades, this sudden change will put a huge financial burden on the state exchequer.
Due to this, there is a possibility of reduction in wages and working days and the allocation of funds for other essential welfare schemes may decrease. Therefore, 100 per cent financial assistance from the Union Government should be continued in terms of wages and administrative expenses. Construction materials should be shared between the Union Government and the Tamil Nadu government in the ratio of 75:25.
Furthermore, the proposed Union-level mechanisms for classifying village panchayats and distributing state-level funds in this scheme, which introduce very sophisticated micromanagement, and a uniform calculation-based approach for the entire country, will fail to take into account the socio-economic diversity of the respective state.
As this also risks leading to asymmetric funding allocation at the grassroots level, state governments should be allowed to develop their own methodology for funding allocation to states, based on local and field-level needs.
Further, in order to provide more flexibility at the field level in declaring peak agricultural seasons, the Act requires the state government to declare a fixed period of 60 days in each financial year, covering the main sowing and harvesting seasons, during which work should be temporarily suspended.
The Act, while allowing convergence with the Union Government's rural housing schemes, excludes state-funded housing schemes. Furthermore, as the Government of Tamil Nadu has a primary objective of "Housing for All" with the aim of ensuring decent living conditions for the backward rural and tribal communities, the inclusion of state housing schemes under the VB-G RAM G framework should help in significantly accelerating these welfare goals and ensuring housing for all.
Furthermore, Tamil Nadu continues to be a national leader in implementing rural employment guarantee schemes. With these key changes, the scheme can be implemented in a better, more visionary manner, benefiting more local people and with a strong focus on rural development. Therefore, the Prime Minister should consider these proposals with great care," the letter stressed.
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