ETV Bharat / bharat

Chief Minister Vijay Writes To PM, Asks For Changes, Relaxations In VB G RAM G Scheme

Chennai: Chief Minister Vijay has written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding some relaxations and changes in the VB–G RAM G scheme.

In the letter, the CM has written, "The implementation of the 'Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G)' scheme is scheduled to start from 01.07.2026. The method of financial allocation and operational constraints of this new scheme will impose an additional financial burden of more than Rs 5,000 crore on the state government and will have operational implications. Therefore, major changes and relaxations in some provisions of the 'VB-G RAM G Act, 2025' are required.

Failure to do so will severely hamper the effective implementation of the scheme at the field level without any hindrances and will severely affect the people dependent on the rural employment scheme.

Furthermore, in terms of the funding sharing system, the current guidelines mandate a 60:40 ratio between the Union and state governments for all salaries, construction materials, and administrative expenses.

As the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been operating under a different structure for the last two decades, this sudden change will put a huge financial burden on the state exchequer.

Due to this, there is a possibility of reduction in wages and working days and the allocation of funds for other essential welfare schemes may decrease. Therefore, 100 per cent financial assistance from the Union Government should be continued in terms of wages and administrative expenses. Construction materials should be shared between the Union Government and the Tamil Nadu government in the ratio of 75:25.