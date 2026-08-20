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CM Himanta Discusses Assam Flood Rehabilitation With Modi, PM Offers Full Support

Himanta met PM Modi and shared the Assam government's roadmap for the next phase of rebuilding affected areas hit during the flood

himanta and pm modi meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in New Delhi on Aug. 20, 2026. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday discussed rehabilitation measures for flood victims with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reiterated his commitment to give full support to overcome the crisis. Sarma met Modi in New Delhi during the day and also discussed other issues on the completion of 100 days of his second term in office.

"Throughout the #AssamFloodResponse, Adarniya Modi Ji remained in constant touch, closely reviewing the situation and extending every possible assistance," Sarma said in a social media post.

The CM said he shared with Modi the Assam government's roadmap for the next phase -- rebuilding affected areas, restoring livelihoods and ensuring a comprehensive recovery.

"He (Modi) reaffirmed the Centre's unwavering support in taking this mission to its logical conclusion," Sarma said.

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve even as nearly 17,000 people were still reeling under the deluge across four districts, while the total number of deaths in this year's floods stood at 105.

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Assam's Floods Are A Warning India Can No Longer Afford To Ignore

TAGGED:

HIMANTA
ASSAM FLOOD
ASSAM FLOOD VICTIMS
ASSAM DISASTER
HIMANTA AND PM MODI MEETING

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