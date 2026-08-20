CM Himanta Discusses Assam Flood Rehabilitation With Modi, PM Offers Full Support
Himanta met PM Modi and shared the Assam government's roadmap for the next phase of rebuilding affected areas hit during the flood
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday discussed rehabilitation measures for flood victims with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reiterated his commitment to give full support to overcome the crisis. Sarma met Modi in New Delhi during the day and also discussed other issues on the completion of 100 days of his second term in office.
"Throughout the #AssamFloodResponse, Adarniya Modi Ji remained in constant touch, closely reviewing the situation and extending every possible assistance," Sarma said in a social media post.
Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege of calling upon Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to seek his blessings and guidance.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 20, 2026
Throughout the #AssamFloodResponse, Adarniya Modi Ji remained in constant touch, closely reviewing the situation and extending every possible… pic.twitter.com/oLJbHuVQ2i
The CM said he shared with Modi the Assam government's roadmap for the next phase -- rebuilding affected areas, restoring livelihoods and ensuring a comprehensive recovery.
"He (Modi) reaffirmed the Centre's unwavering support in taking this mission to its logical conclusion," Sarma said.
The flood situation in Assam continued to improve even as nearly 17,000 people were still reeling under the deluge across four districts, while the total number of deaths in this year's floods stood at 105.
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