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CM Himanta Discusses Assam Flood Rehabilitation With Modi, PM Offers Full Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in New Delhi on Aug. 20, 2026. ( PTI )

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday discussed rehabilitation measures for flood victims with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reiterated his commitment to give full support to overcome the crisis. Sarma met Modi in New Delhi during the day and also discussed other issues on the completion of 100 days of his second term in office.

"Throughout the #AssamFloodResponse, Adarniya Modi Ji remained in constant touch, closely reviewing the situation and extending every possible assistance," Sarma said in a social media post.