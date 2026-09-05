Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Says Courts, The Load‑Bearing Wall Of Democracy
CJI Surya Kant was speaking at the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum hosted at the Supreme Court of India in the national capital.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 5, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant likened the judiciary to a load‑bearing wall — unseen in glossy brochures, yet indispensable to the very survival of the structure. In his words, courts may not always command the spotlight, but without their silent strength, the edifice of a nation cannot stand.
CJI made the comment while delivering the welcome address at the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum hosted at the Supreme Court of India.
"Our role, as representatives of the Justice Delivery System, is much like that of a load-bearing wall within a building. No architect ever photographs it for the brochure, and yet no building stands without it. That, precisely, is the place judicial systems occupy in the life of a nation," said the CJI.
He said every jurist in this room will recognise instantly that when a foreign investor cannot be sure how swiftly or how fairly a dispute will be resolved in a given jurisdiction, that uncertainty directly burdens the contract in the form of higher risk premiums, added securities, and stringent exit clauses.
"It becomes, in every practical sense, an unwritten punitive cost of doing business, one that no legislature ever imposed, yet every investor ends up paying. However, courts that deliver judgments swiftly, consistently, and in language the world can rely upon, are capable to remove that hidden cost altogether," said the CJI.
He said economic progress, technology, dispute resolution and sustainable energy are each spoken of as engines, driving the BRICS and partner countries forward.
"I would postulate that: these are not four separate engines running in parallel. They rest upon a single foundation, and that foundation is the timely and predictable delivery of justice," said the CJI.
“Centuries before any group of nations sat down to discuss pathways to growth, India had attempted the harder experiment, namely: bringing together different schools of thought to engage with each other directly, instead of just observing one another from a distance. That, I would submit, is the truest precedent for what BRICS Forum now seeks to do," said the CJI.
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