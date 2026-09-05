ETV Bharat / bharat

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Says Courts, The Load‑Bearing Wall Of Democracy

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant likened the judiciary to a load‑bearing wall — unseen in glossy brochures, yet indispensable to the very survival of the structure. In his words, courts may not always command the spotlight, but without their silent strength, the edifice of a nation cannot stand.

CJI made the comment while delivering the welcome address at the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum hosted at the Supreme Court of India.

"Our role, as representatives of the Justice Delivery System, is much like that of a load-bearing wall within a building. No architect ever photographs it for the brochure, and yet no building stands without it. That, precisely, is the place judicial systems occupy in the life of a nation," said the CJI.

He said every jurist in this room will recognise instantly that when a foreign investor cannot be sure how swiftly or how fairly a dispute will be resolved in a given jurisdiction, that uncertainty directly burdens the contract in the form of higher risk premiums, added securities, and stringent exit clauses.