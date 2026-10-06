ETV Bharat / bharat

Chief Justice Of India Administers Oath To Three New Supreme Court Judges

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant exchanges greetings with newly appointed Supreme Court judge Sunita Agarwal during a swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Chief Justice Surya Kant on Tuesday administered an oath to three newly elevated judges to the Supreme Court, raising its working strength to 37—just one short of the sanctioned 38.

Justices Sunita Agarwal, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Aparesh Kumar Singh took an oath in the auditorium of the new Supreme Court block. All Supreme Court judges, judicial officers and officials from different high courts were present on the occasion. On Monday, the Centre cleared the appointment of three new judges to the Supreme Court.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the elevation of three judges in a social media post on X. Recently, the apex court’s Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant recommended the names of three High Court chief justices for elevation to the apex court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th September, 2026 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices of the High Courts as Judges in the Supreme Court: (i) Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice, High Court of Gujarat (PHC: Allahabad) (ii) Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi (PHC: Allahabad) (iii) Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh Chief Justice, High Court for the State of Telangana (PHC: Jharkhand)," said a statement uploaded on the apex court’s website.