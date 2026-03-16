ETV Bharat / bharat

Chib Leads Congress Demonstration Against Centre Over India-US Trade Deal

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) under the leadership of national president Uday Bhanu Chib staged a 'Parliament Gherao' demonstration here on Monday, against the BJP-led government at the Centre over the India-US Trade Deal announced last month.

Members of the Congress's youth wing from different parts of the country gathered at the Jantar Mantar, shouted slogans against the ruling dispensation and demanded to scrap the deal immediately.

Notably, this was the maiden demonstration led by Chib after he was granted bail in a case of his alleged involvement in a shirtless protest by youth wing workers at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at the Bharat Mandapam in February.

Expressing his gratitude to the Youth Congress workers who arrived from across the nation, Chib said, "By coming to Delhi today, you all have boosted the morale of every farmer and every youngster of the country. They, along with me, are thanking you for this. Today, democracy is facing daily assaults. The youth are subjected to atrocities, households across the nation are waiting for cooking gas, and the 'Sword of Trump' hangs precariously over our farmers. This is precisely why the Modi government is anti-people."

Attacking the ruling dispensation, he said, "Our youth organisation has learnt valuable lessons from the NDA's 'compromised' government and from recent events. We have gained renewed energy to fight for the nation. The harder the government tried to suppress us, the stronger we became."