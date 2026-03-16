Chib Leads Congress Demonstration Against Centre Over India-US Trade Deal
This was his maiden protest rally after being granted bail in the shirtless protest case by Youth Congress activists at the India AI Impact Summit.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) under the leadership of national president Uday Bhanu Chib staged a 'Parliament Gherao' demonstration here on Monday, against the BJP-led government at the Centre over the India-US Trade Deal announced last month.
Members of the Congress's youth wing from different parts of the country gathered at the Jantar Mantar, shouted slogans against the ruling dispensation and demanded to scrap the deal immediately.
Notably, this was the maiden demonstration led by Chib after he was granted bail in a case of his alleged involvement in a shirtless protest by youth wing workers at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at the Bharat Mandapam in February.
Expressing his gratitude to the Youth Congress workers who arrived from across the nation, Chib said, "By coming to Delhi today, you all have boosted the morale of every farmer and every youngster of the country. They, along with me, are thanking you for this. Today, democracy is facing daily assaults. The youth are subjected to atrocities, households across the nation are waiting for cooking gas, and the 'Sword of Trump' hangs precariously over our farmers. This is precisely why the Modi government is anti-people."
Attacking the ruling dispensation, he said, "Our youth organisation has learnt valuable lessons from the NDA's 'compromised' government and from recent events. We have gained renewed energy to fight for the nation. The harder the government tried to suppress us, the stronger we became."
Referring to the trade deal, Chib said, "We demand an answer from the Central government. Was this US trade deal signed out of compulsion, or out of fear regarding the Epstein Files?"
"Epstein Files cannot possibly constitute such a compelling constraint that it results in a betrayal of the nation's youth and farmers. It is a matter of deep national shame today that foreign nations are effectively granting our country 'permission' to purchase oil. This is precisely why we assert that the Prime Minister is compromised," he added.
He further said, "Our forefathers sacrificed their lives for Independence. They would have never thought that our farmers or our youngsters would suffer like this. Will we allow this to happen? The answer is a resounding no. In what delusion, then, is the Central government operating? We are the soldiers of Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress party, and we will not allow this trade deal to go through. India shall not be governed by any foreign power. The nation has already suffered immense damage due to demonetization, GST, and now, this US trade deal."
He demanded that the BJP-led NDA government immediately scrap this "anti-farmer" US trade deal. Chib affirmed that until this deal is revoked, Rahul Gandhi and the Youth Congress will continue their struggle from the streets to the Parliament.
During the protest, all national office-bearers and state presidents of the IYC were present. As they marched from Jantar Mantar towards the Parliament, the Delhi Police barricaded to halt them and subsequently detained several workers. Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sachin Pilot, Amarinder Singh Raja and Imran Pratapgarhi also participated in the demonstration.
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