'Chhote Sarkar' Anant Singh And The Cycle Of Crime: Bihar's Mokama Constituency Tense Again Before Polls

Patna: Bihar's Mokama assembly constituency, once a major centre for pulse production and as such known as the "bowl of lentils", is today gripped by a renewed cycle of violence, caste conflicts and bloodshed.

In the run up to the upcoming Bihar state assembly polls, blood spilled in Mokama as Dular Chand Yadav (76), a supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party and a former RJD leader, was killed on October 30, bringing back the horrors of politics of violence in this belt.

Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Singh has been directly accused of murder of Dular Chand, raking up controversy and leading to a shift in political equations.

It is not just a murder but many are describing the incident as a trigger for a new chapter in Mokama's decades old history of politics of violence. In this flood-prone area, spanning approximately one lakh hectares, the devastation of floods, the ravages of drought, the decline of industries, and the large-scale migration of youth have made life a living hell.

Just before the 2025 assembly elections, the rivalry between the descendants of Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh is flaring up again raising serious questions - Will this area ever be free from this vicious cycle of violence ever? A decades-long feud, primarily between the factions of Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, has defined the region's politics and law enforcement challenges.

During the 90s, Bihar used to be often referred to as a state afflicted by "jungle raj", when Lalu Prasad Yadav was at the peak of his rule. Mokama, which previously had a tradition of wrestling and stick fighting, could not escape this toxic environment. According to villagers, there were traditional methods of resolving disputes, but the arrival of modern weapons changed everything. During this period, Anant Singh's elder brother and then RJD MLA, Dilip Singh, held sway in Mokama.

Anant Singh with his supporters (ETV Bharat)

A period of gang wars ensued, claiming the lives of hundreds of innocent people. Political analysts say that this was a dark chapter when Bihar's law and order system had completely collapsed. But Dilip's dominance did not last forever, as the 2000 elections put the first crack in his empire.

The 2000 assembly elections proved to be a turning point for Mokama. At that time, Surajbhan Singh, a powerful figure imprisoned in Beur Jail, initiated a peace initiative through his associate Lalan Singh. He raised the banner of revolt against Dilip Singh's rule. Surajbhan's supporters brokered agreements with rival factions and pledged to end the violence in the area. But in this world of crime, one strongman simply replaced another.