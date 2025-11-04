'Chhote Sarkar' Anant Singh And The Cycle Of Crime: Bihar's Mokama Constituency Tense Again Before Polls
From being known as the "Bowl of Lentils" to becoming the "Land of Gang Wars", Mokama has once again grabbed headlines ahead of Bihar polls.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST
Patna: Bihar's Mokama assembly constituency, once a major centre for pulse production and as such known as the "bowl of lentils", is today gripped by a renewed cycle of violence, caste conflicts and bloodshed.
In the run up to the upcoming Bihar state assembly polls, blood spilled in Mokama as Dular Chand Yadav (76), a supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party and a former RJD leader, was killed on October 30, bringing back the horrors of politics of violence in this belt.
Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Singh has been directly accused of murder of Dular Chand, raking up controversy and leading to a shift in political equations.
It is not just a murder but many are describing the incident as a trigger for a new chapter in Mokama's decades old history of politics of violence. In this flood-prone area, spanning approximately one lakh hectares, the devastation of floods, the ravages of drought, the decline of industries, and the large-scale migration of youth have made life a living hell.
Just before the 2025 assembly elections, the rivalry between the descendants of Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh is flaring up again raising serious questions - Will this area ever be free from this vicious cycle of violence ever? A decades-long feud, primarily between the factions of Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, has defined the region's politics and law enforcement challenges.
During the 90s, Bihar used to be often referred to as a state afflicted by "jungle raj", when Lalu Prasad Yadav was at the peak of his rule. Mokama, which previously had a tradition of wrestling and stick fighting, could not escape this toxic environment. According to villagers, there were traditional methods of resolving disputes, but the arrival of modern weapons changed everything. During this period, Anant Singh's elder brother and then RJD MLA, Dilip Singh, held sway in Mokama.
A period of gang wars ensued, claiming the lives of hundreds of innocent people. Political analysts say that this was a dark chapter when Bihar's law and order system had completely collapsed. But Dilip's dominance did not last forever, as the 2000 elections put the first crack in his empire.
The 2000 assembly elections proved to be a turning point for Mokama. At that time, Surajbhan Singh, a powerful figure imprisoned in Beur Jail, initiated a peace initiative through his associate Lalan Singh. He raised the banner of revolt against Dilip Singh's rule. Surajbhan's supporters brokered agreements with rival factions and pledged to end the violence in the area. But in this world of crime, one strongman simply replaced another.
Contesting as an independent candidate, Surajbhan defeated Dilip Singh by an unprecedented margin of 70,000 votes. This defeat permanently diminished Dilip's political stature. Dilip, once the kingpin of extortion, saw his reputation plummet. The struggle for dominance within the Bhumihar community in Mokama took a new turn.
Surajbhan's clan promised stability in the region, but the roots of crime were so deep that the enmity between the Sonu-Monu gang and the factions of the Tal area continued to perpetuate terror. This era became symbolic of Mokama's 'bloody stained history'.
Shortly before Dilip Singh's untimely death in 2006, his younger brother, Anant Singh, took the reins of power. Anant, who had been accused of murder at the tender age of nine, transitioned from a life of crime to politics. Joining the JDU, he defeated Surajbhan's brother Lalan Singh by a narrow margin of 2800 votes in his first polls. This victory is being touted as a revenge for his brother's defeat.
Anant came to be known as the 'Chhote Sarkar' – that translates into "Junior Government" by his supporters in the region.
Singh has been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Mokama constituency multiple times, contesting on tickets from various parties including JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and as an independent candidate.
While he has faced numerous charges, he has also secured acquittals. Most recently, in August 2024, the Patna High Court acquitted him in a high-profile case for illegal possession of arms, for which he had been serving a 10-year sentence.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, his wife, Neelam Devi, contested under the Congress banner against Rajiv Ranjan Singh of the JDU. That same year, a police raid on their residence resulted in the seizure of an AK-47, explosives and ammunition, leading to his surrender in a Delhi court under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act). In 2020, he returned under the RJD banner and won the assembly seat from jail with 36,000 votes. But the wheels of justice kept turning.
In the 2022 by-election, Neelam Devi, on an RJD ticket, defeated BJP's Sonam Devi by 16,000 votes. In January 2024, with Nitish Kumar's alliance change, Anant joined the NDA and was acquitted under UAPA.
Currently, he faces 48 criminal cases, including murder, kidnapping, and arms act violations. His assets are estimated at around 37 crore rupees.
The fertile land of Mokama Tal is allegedly suffering under the shadows of spiralling crime once again. This election is once again making Mokama tense. The JDU has fielded Anant Singh, who is currently under arrest, while the RJD has fielded Surajbhan's wife, Veena Devi. A direct confrontation between the strongmen after 25 years is on the cards.
Also Read:
Bads Of Bihar: The Battle Of Bahubalis At Mokama | ETV Bharat Ground Report
Musclemen Galore In Bihar Polls, Though Mokama Hogs The Limelight