Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: The Mysterious Rock They Worship As Bharat Dev Baba

Already, grooms from surrounding areas visit the giant rock that balances gingerly on other rocks before their weddings, to douse it with vermilion or even give it a bath, as, following the myth surrounding the rocks, they believe that if a groom prays to the rock they call Bharat Dev Baba and ride a mare afterwards to their wedding venue, their marriage will be a success.

The rock is located inside a green belt that the former Congress government under Chief Minister Kamal Nath had declared a biodiversity park, with the forest department entrusted with its maintenance. Now, though, the site has been transferred to the Chhindwara Municipal Corporation, which is developing it into the biodiversity park that was envisaged, including boating facilities in the nearby Kulbahara River, swings for children, and pathways for the elderly.

But the main attraction remains Bharat Dev Baba. As the legend goes, after the Bharat Dev Baba of legend got married to Bharatin Ma, their wedding procession was returning via the Chandangaon forest near Chhindwara, when they decided to rest at the very spot and fell asleep.

Devendra Adak, 63, who lives nearby, said, "I have heard from my elders that when Bharat Dev and Bharatin Ma stopped here to take rest, they were advised to return to their village with their wedding procession, or they would all turn into stone by morning. That's what happened."

Ramdayal Pal, a 65-year-old resident of Amta village, added, "Where Bharata Dev is now, there used to be a dense forest. And the most miraculous part is that the Bharat Dev stone is gradually growing. My maternal home is in Chandangaon, which is why I spent a large part of my childhood here. And I can vouch that it was quite small then. Also, although the rock sits precariously on another rock, not even severe storms have managed to budge it one bit. All these have made it an article of faith for us. People come here for everything from their children's tonsure ceremonies to picnics."