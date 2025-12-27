Chhattisgarh’s Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary To Host First National Bird Survey In January 2026
With participants from 12 states, Bird Survey 2026 will position Barnawapara as a key national birding destination in central India.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Balodabazar: The forests of Chhattisgarh are gaining national recognition not just for tigers, leopards or deer, but also for their rich birdlife. For the first time, Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Balodabazar district, Chhattisgarh, will host Bird Survey 2026. It will be held from January 16 to January 18, 2026.
The survey is being seen as the launch of a significant new initiative in the state, aimed at strengthening bird conservation, citizen science and eco-tourism. The strong nationwide response has underlined the growing importance of Barnawapara as a biodiversity hub.
As per Balodabazar Divisional Forest Officer Ganveer Dhammsheel, after the registration process closed, 196 applications were received from across the country. Following a screening process, 80 participants were finalised for the survey.
First Bird Survey, Early National Recognition
While Barnawapara earlier hosted butterfly meets to study various butterfly species, this will be the first national-level, bird-focused survey at the sanctuary. The high number of applications indicates that Barnawapara is emerging not only as a protected forest but also as a national birding hotspot, home to a diverse array of avian species.
Participants From 12 States
Of the 80 selected participants, 36 are from Chhattisgarh, reflecting growing interest in birdwatching and nature studies within the state. Participants from 12 other states will bring diverse ecological and geographic perspectives, enhancing the survey's scientific value.
State-Wise Participation
- Maharashtra: 14
- Madhya Pradesh: 8
- Telangana: 7
- Karnataka: 5
- Bihar: 3
- Gujarat: 3
- Odisha: 2
- Uttar Pradesh: 2
- West Bengal: 2
- Rajasthan: 1
- Delhi: 1
- Andhra Pradesh: 1
- Kerala: 1
Speaking to ETV Bharat, DFO Ganveer Dhammsheel described the survey as crucial to the sanctuary’s future management.
He said, “Barnawapara represents the biodiversity of central Chhattisgarh. Its mixed and sal forests, along with grasslands and water bodies, form a rich ecosystem. Data from this bird survey will help improve management plans. It is especially useful for bird species with declining populations. This initiative is important for both conservation and eco-tourism.”
Survey Objective: Not Just Counting, But Planning Ahead
The primary aim of Bird Survey 2026 is to guide long-term bird conservation efforts and strengthen scientific understanding. The survey’s key objectives include:
- Scientific documentation of bird diversity.
- Linking locally collected data with global platforms.
- Identifying declining and rare species.
- Building a strong foundation for conservation strategies.
- Engaging local communities and youth in conservation.
- The survey follows the citizen science model, bringing together experts and nature enthusiasts to generate reliable data while encouraging community participation.
A Three-Day Programme
During the three-day programme from January 16 to 18, 2026, participants will engage in practical training sessions covering:
- Field survey techniques.
- Bird species identification.
- Identification through calls and behaviour.
- Data collection and analysis.
- Recording observations on the eBird platform.
- Conservation principles and their real-world application.
Organised in collaboration with Birds and Wildlife of Chhattisgarh and supported by eBird, the survey connects local efforts with a global conservation network.
All observations recorded during the survey will be added to eBird’s global database, enabling international researchers, conservation agencies and policymakers to analyse Barnawapara’s bird diversity. This data will support future forest management plans, research initiatives and climate-related studies.
Boost To Birding Culture And Eco-Tourism
Experts believe such initiatives strengthen birding culture by linking birdwatching with environmental education, conservation and livelihoods. Expanding birding opportunities in areas like Barnawapara can create employment for local guides, promote eco-tourism, and inspire youth to pursue nature-based careers.
With many bird species facing population decline, accurate and timely data is critical. The survey will help identify and monitor threatened species, providing valuable inputs for long-term conservation planning and research.
Bird Survey 2026 marks a decisive step in shaping Barnawapara’s future. The initiative demonstrates how a scientific approach, local participation and global collaboration can elevate Chhattisgarh’s forests from national recognition to international prominence.
Barnawapara: A Safe Haven For Birds
Barnawapara is not only known for its large wildlife but also serves as a secure habitat for hundreds of bird species. Its grasslands, wetlands, sal and mixed forests, and water bodies create an ideal environment for bird studies. The presence of both resident and migratory birds, including waterbirds near reservoirs, grassland species in open areas, and rare forest dwellers, makes it a complete birding landscape.
