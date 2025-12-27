ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh’s Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary To Host First National Bird Survey In January 2026

Balodabazar: The forests of Chhattisgarh are gaining national recognition not just for tigers, leopards or deer, but also for their rich birdlife. For the first time, Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Balodabazar district, Chhattisgarh, will host Bird Survey 2026. It will be held from January 16 to January 18, 2026.

The survey is being seen as the launch of a significant new initiative in the state, aimed at strengthening bird conservation, citizen science and eco-tourism. The strong nationwide response has underlined the growing importance of Barnawapara as a biodiversity hub.

As per Balodabazar Divisional Forest Officer Ganveer Dhammsheel, after the registration process closed, 196 applications were received from across the country. Following a screening process, 80 participants were finalised for the survey.

First Bird Survey, Early National Recognition

While Barnawapara earlier hosted butterfly meets to study various butterfly species, this will be the first national-level, bird-focused survey at the sanctuary. The high number of applications indicates that Barnawapara is emerging not only as a protected forest but also as a national birding hotspot, home to a diverse array of avian species.

Participants From 12 States

Of the 80 selected participants, 36 are from Chhattisgarh, reflecting growing interest in birdwatching and nature studies within the state. Participants from 12 other states will bring diverse ecological and geographic perspectives, enhancing the survey's scientific value.

State-Wise Participation

Maharashtra: 14

Madhya Pradesh: 8

Telangana: 7

Karnataka: 5

Bihar: 3

Gujarat: 3

Odisha: 2

Uttar Pradesh: 2

West Bengal: 2

Rajasthan: 1

Delhi: 1

Andhra Pradesh: 1

Kerala: 1

Speaking to ETV Bharat, DFO Ganveer Dhammsheel described the survey as crucial to the sanctuary’s future management.

He said, “Barnawapara represents the biodiversity of central Chhattisgarh. Its mixed and sal forests, along with grasslands and water bodies, form a rich ecosystem. Data from this bird survey will help improve management plans. It is especially useful for bird species with declining populations. This initiative is important for both conservation and eco-tourism.”