Chhattisgarh's 2-Year Report Card: Tigers Doubled, Rural Bus Network Grew, Says Minister Kedar Kashyap

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's report card on environmental protection, road safety, and the rural economy, presented on Tuesday by state Forest and Environment Minister Kedar Kashyap on the occasion of the government completing two years in office, shows that the government has taken concrete, tangible, and practical decisions toward environmental protection, road safety, and strengthening the rural economy.

Minister Kashyap said the state has recorded a gross increase of 683 sq km in forest and tree cover, a significant achievement in environmental protection. "In 2025, 27,941,778 saplings were distributed and planted. Chhattisgarh has set a new record by planting over 70 million saplings in just two years," he said, adding that forest density has increased by 70 per cent, and that landowners are being encouraged to plant trees to increase green cover on private plots as well.

Tigers, Elephants, Biodiversity Conservation

The Minister also said that in 2022, the state had only 17 tigers, which has now increased to 35. He said that for tiger conservation, special attention is being paid to monitoring and habitat development, adding that 355 elephants have been recorded roaming in the state.

Among other things, he mentioned that an elephant tracking message system has been deployed to reduce human-elephant conflicts in affected areas. Continuous work is also being done to conserve rare species like the wild buffalo and hill myna. Devgudis or sacred groves, which are centres of faith for tribals, have also been built in forest areas.

In the past two years, 463 positions have been filled in the Forest Department. Kashyap said, adding that over 1,500 new recruitments will be made in the coming year, further strengthening the state's forest conservation system.

Transport Department: Road Safety Top Priority

Regarding the Transport Department's achievements, the Minister said that the state had witnessed around 15,000 road accidents in 2025, resulting in around 6,700 deaths. To address this challenge, the "Zero Fatality District" plan is being implemented, he said. Raipur district has been identified as part of this plan. In future, Durg, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, and Jagdalpur will also be covered, he said.

Rural Bus Scheme, Digital Services

The Minister claimed that through the CM Rural Bus Scheme, bus services have been extended to 425 new villages for the first time, facilitating rural mobility. Information about bus services is also being made available to the public through the Bus Sangwari app. All RTO services have been made online through the Vahan 4.0 and Sarathi 4.0 portals.