Chhattisgarh: Where Bullets Once Ruled, A CRPF Medical Camp Brings Renewed Hope
Nagaram village in Sukma was once under the influence of dreaded Maoist commander Madvi Hidma. Today, it chimes to the sound of school bells.
Sukma: Bastar is poised to embark on a path of development, leaving behind the violence of Naxalism. This is a story of change that could only be written because of the government's unyielding resolve, and the courage of its jawans. The sound of school bells now resonates in areas once dominated by Naxalites.
Rapid development work is underway across Bastar, as access to basic amenities is being extended to remote villages. Once a Maoist stronghold, Nagaram village in Sukma district hosted a medical camp on Friday, where villagers not only got checked and treated, but also received medicines for free.
Winds Of Development
The medical camp was set up by the 74th Battalion of the CRPF, which has set up camp in Nagaram. The large number of villagers who could be seen making a beeline for the camp was proof that Bastar is now on the mend.
Not too long ago, gunfire and bomb blasts echoed through the area, once ruled by Maoist commander Madvi Hidma. Now, villagers say the fear of Naxalites was such, that neither would government officials visit their village, nor would they venture out of their remote forested area. They say Naxalites significantly hindered the village's development. They damaged schools, bombed government buildings, blew up roads with landmines, and halted ongoing construction.
However, with development work having accelerated, their trust in the government and the CRPF has risen rapidly. People have begun applying for government benefits.
Healthcare facilities in remote areas like Nagaram are extremely limited. The primary health centre nearest to Nagaram is several kilometers away, requiring travel through forests and dirt roads, which becomes even more difficult during the rainy season. Even minor illnesses can become serious due to lack of timely treatment. Malnutrition, anaemia, skin diseases, joint pain, eye weakness, and seasonal fevers are common.
Winning Hearts And Minds
Keeping these challenges in mind, the 74th Battalion of the CRPF has organised its medical camp, in which a team of doctors examined each patient individually, checking blood pressure, blood sugar, fever, and other general tests. Free medicines were distributed to those in need. For many villagers, this was the first time they had their health checked.
The most touching moment at the camp was when an elderly villager, whose eyesight had deteriorated, became emotional after receiving treatment, holding a jawan's hands. His eyes reflected the joy of seeing a transformed Bastar, as he said, "We never imagined that people who came for our protection would also ask about our illnesses."
The words signalled a break in the years of distance and misunderstandings.
Incidents of Naxalite violence had left a deep mark in the minds of the people here. Often, they felt caught between two forces: The pressure of Naxalites on one side, and the presence of security forces on the other. Building trust in such an environment is not easy. But in recent years, ongoing public relations programmes, sports competitions, awareness camps, and now medical camps have largely mended the situation.
Special counselling sessions were held for mothers and sisters. Pregnant women were informed about the importance of a balanced diet, regular checkups, and hygiene. Malnutrition in children was identified and necessary supplements provided. Adolescent girls were given information on preventing anaemia. Many women said that for the first time, someone had listened to their problems with so much patience and respect.
Medical Camp: Tests, Treatment, Free Medicines
Villagers also praised the behaviour of the medical staff. The soldiers were not just providing security, but also acting as sensitive helpers. They interacted with the villagers, understood their lifestyle, and explained basic health habits. They also distributed candy and first aid kits among children, bringing smiles to their faces.
CRPF officials said such camps are crucial not only for treatment, but also for building trust. They believe when security forces work with a spirit of service, the path to peace and development is strengthened. They appealed to villagers to send their children to school regularly, not delay treatment when they fall ill, and report any problems to the administration.
The medical camp in Nagaram is not a one-day event, but a story of hope emerging after a long struggle. It sends a message that even in the darkness of violence, if the torch of dialogue and service is lit, circumstances can change. As evening fell, the villagers returned to their homes with medicines and counseling.
