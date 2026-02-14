ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Where Bullets Once Ruled, A CRPF Medical Camp Brings Renewed Hope

Sukma: Bastar is poised to embark on a path of development, leaving behind the violence of Naxalism. This is a story of change that could only be written because of the government's unyielding resolve, and the courage of its jawans. The sound of school bells now resonates in areas once dominated by Naxalites.

Rapid development work is underway across Bastar, as access to basic amenities is being extended to remote villages. Once a Maoist stronghold, Nagaram village in Sukma district hosted a medical camp on Friday, where villagers not only got checked and treated, but also received medicines for free.

Winds Of Development

The medical camp was set up by the 74th Battalion of the CRPF, which has set up camp in Nagaram. The large number of villagers who could be seen making a beeline for the camp was proof that Bastar is now on the mend.

Not too long ago, gunfire and bomb blasts echoed through the area, once ruled by Maoist commander Madvi Hidma. Now, villagers say the fear of Naxalites was such, that neither would government officials visit their village, nor would they venture out of their remote forested area. They say Naxalites significantly hindered the village's development. They damaged schools, bombed government buildings, blew up roads with landmines, and halted ongoing construction.

However, with development work having accelerated, their trust in the government and the CRPF has risen rapidly. People have begun applying for government benefits.

Healthcare facilities in remote areas like Nagaram are extremely limited. The primary health centre nearest to Nagaram is several kilometers away, requiring travel through forests and dirt roads, which becomes even more difficult during the rainy season. Even minor illnesses can become serious due to lack of timely treatment. Malnutrition, anaemia, skin diseases, joint pain, eye weakness, and seasonal fevers are common.

Winning Hearts And Minds

Keeping these challenges in mind, the 74th Battalion of the CRPF has organised its medical camp, in which a team of doctors examined each patient individually, checking blood pressure, blood sugar, fever, and other general tests. Free medicines were distributed to those in need. For many villagers, this was the first time they had their health checked.