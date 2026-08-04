Chhattisgarh: Two Minor Boys Hitch A Lift From Biker, Rob And Kill Him
Passersby who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police, but the victim had already passed away by the time he was taken to hospital.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Janjgir-Champa: Giving a lift to two minors proved fatal for a man travelling to Chhattisgarh’s Champa on Sunday. The two boys not only robbed him but also stabbed him repeatedly, leaving him critically injured.
Passersby who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police, but the victim had already passed away by the time he was taken to hospital.
Janjgir-Champa ASP Yuland York said the deceased, Rajesh Suryavanshi, was a resident of Khokhra village and worked as a watchman at a scrap shop in the Champa area. On the night of the incident, he was riding his bike to work. Around 10:30 PM near the Janjgir canal bridge, about 6 kilometres before Champa, two minor boys asked him for a lift.
"Rajesh stopped his bike to help them," York said.
"Further along the road, in a deserted area, the boys made Rajesh stop. They demanded money at knifepoint and, when he did not comply, forcibly took his cash and mobile phone. Terrified by the sight of the knife, Rajesh tried to flee, but the boys stabbed him multiple times, leaving him critically injured. Seeing a crowd gathering after the incident, both accused fled the scene. Locals alerted the authorities by calling 'Dial 112'," the ASP added.
The ASP said that they received information around 11:00 PM that a man had been critically injured in a stabbing attack. Police arrived immediately.
Although the injured man was rushed to hospital, he died en route. A team was promptly mobilised, the area was cordoned off, and the cyber cell joined the investigation.
The accused were apprehended within an hour. A police official said that multiple charges related to a prior stabbing incident are already pending against both minors. They have been taken into custody and sent to judicial remand.
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