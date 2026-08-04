ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Two Minor Boys Hitch A Lift From Biker, Rob And Kill Him

Janjgir-Champa: Giving a lift to two minors proved fatal for a man travelling to Chhattisgarh’s Champa on Sunday. The two boys not only robbed him but also stabbed him repeatedly, leaving him critically injured.

Passersby who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police, but the victim had already passed away by the time he was taken to hospital.

Janjgir-Champa ASP Yuland York said the deceased, Rajesh Suryavanshi, was a resident of Khokhra village and worked as a watchman at a scrap shop in the Champa area. On the night of the incident, he was riding his bike to work. Around 10:30 PM near the Janjgir canal bridge, about 6 kilometres before Champa, two minor boys asked him for a lift.

"Rajesh stopped his bike to help them," York said.