ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Two Cops Lie Unconscious Under Influence Of Alcohol; Now Put Under Suspension

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a constable, who had arrived from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district to escort a prisoner, were found lying unconscious at a bus stand while being under the influence of alcohol.

The suspended personnel have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Jeevan Prakash Ekka and Constable (Badge No. 1223) Rishikant Tripathi. Following their suspension, both have been attached to the Police Reserve Lines in Durg.

Following the circulation of a video of the incident on social media, the Durg Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended both officers with immediate effect.

The two officers had travelled from Durg on October 17 to lodge a prisoner at the Ambikapur jail.

According to reports, the two officers were sent from Durg to Ambikapur on October 17 to lodge a prisoner in jail. The following day, October 18, around 5.40 pm, they were discovered on the premises of the new bus stand in an inebriated state.

After consuming alcohol, both officers allegedly fell unconscious on the ground. During this time, their official INSAS rifle was left unattended. Leaving a government-issued weapon in such a state in a public place has raised serious questions regarding security protocols.

People present at the scene recorded a video of the officers, which subsequently went viral on social media. Local residents alerted the police outpost. Upon arrival, the police seized the INSAS rifle and informed their senior officers about the incident.

The Ambikapur police apprised their local Superintendent of Police of the matter, who in turn informed the Durg SP about the incident. Taking the matter seriously, the Durg Superintendent of Police has ordered the suspension of both police personnel and directed that an investigation be conducted, with a report to be submitted within five days.

"Both have been suspended after being found guilty prima facie. The video in question is also being examined. The investigation has been entrusted to the Reserve Inspector, with instructions to submit a report within five days. Further action will be taken based on this report," said Manishankar Chandra, ASP, Durg.