ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Train Collision: FIR Filed Against Unidentified Persons After Bilaspur Accident Killed 11

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have launched a detailed probe into a train accident that killed 11 people and injured 20 others near Bilaspur on Monday evening. This comes after an FIR was filed in the incident against unidentified individuals for causing death by negligence and endangering the lives of others.

According to officials, a local MEMU passenger train collided with a stationary freight train near the Lalkhand area of Bilaspur on November 4, severely damaging several coaches, including one reserved for women, leading to casualties.

Bilaspur Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajendra Jaiswal said the FIR has been filed in Torwa police station under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Railways Act. “Action will be taken against those found responsible once the investigation is complete,” Jaiswal said.