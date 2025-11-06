Chhattisgarh Train Collision: FIR Filed Against Unidentified Persons After Bilaspur Accident Killed 11
Police have filed an FIR after a MEMU passenger train collided with a stationary freight train, killing 11 and injuring 20 others.
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have launched a detailed probe into a train accident that killed 11 people and injured 20 others near Bilaspur on Monday evening. This comes after an FIR was filed in the incident against unidentified individuals for causing death by negligence and endangering the lives of others.
According to officials, a local MEMU passenger train collided with a stationary freight train near the Lalkhand area of Bilaspur on November 4, severely damaging several coaches, including one reserved for women, leading to casualties.
Bilaspur Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajendra Jaiswal said the FIR has been filed in Torwa police station under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Railways Act. “Action will be taken against those found responsible once the investigation is complete,” Jaiswal said.
The Railways also ordered a probe by a Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), besides the parallel police probe, following a written complaint by the railway officials.
Following the incident, the South East Central Railway announced ex gratia payments of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those killed, Rs 5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for passengers with minor injuries. The Chhattisgarh government also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders have demanded a high-level investigation into the accident. Leader of the Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Charandas Mahant, alleged that the Railways was concealing the actual death toll, claiming that 20 people had died, including some travelling without tickets. He also accused the government of prioritising freight trains over passenger safety. State Congress president Deepak Baij echoed the demand for a thorough probe.
