'I Wished I Had A Child': Surrendered Maoists Opting For Vasectomy Reversal To Start Families
Officials claim that 56 surrendered Maoists have gone in for medical reversing of their sterilization and 27 have been blessed with children
Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Jagdalpur: Having spent their lives living amidst insecurity in dense forests, many of the surrendered Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region are now starting their own families after going in for reverse sterilisation surgeries.
It is learnt that while marriage was allowed within the Maoist hierarchy, having children was prohibited. A large number of them had gone in for a vasectomy and are now choosing its reversal. Sources disclosed that 27 surrendered Maoists have already been blessed with children, and several others have expressed a desire for a reverse vasectomy.
Inspector General of Police at Bastar, Sundarraj P., disclosed that a total of 56 Maoists have had their sterilisations reversed so far and 27 of them have kids now. They are living normal family lives. He said that the recently rehabilitated Maoists have also expressed a desire to reverse their sterilisations, and necessary action is being taken.
“If anyone has been sterilised while serving as a Maoist cadre, the government will initiate the process of undoing their sterilisation. We want all former Maoists to be able to live a normal life and be happy with their families,” he underlined.
The IG explained that while being a part of the Naxalite organisation, the Maoists believed that children are a hindrance to the organisational work. They faced significant difficulties in living in the jungle while navigating forests, mountains and the rivers. Furthermore, having children or pregnant female Maoists was seen to be detrimental to the organisation when it came to attacking soldiers and carrying out other activities.
A rehabilitated Maoist who underwent reverse sterilisation said that he had asked the Police officials to facilitate his reverse vasectomy after surrendering so that he could have children.
"Seeing other people's children would bring tears to my eyes. I wished I had a child like them with whom I could laugh and play. After rehabilitation, I underwent a reverse sterilisation operation and was later blessed with a child. Now it feels like I've been given a new lease of life. I'm living a better life with my children,” he said.
Surrendered Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Somdu Podiyam, who recently underwent rehabilitation, disclosed that he had married the woman he loved while being with the Naxalites. He had undergone sterilisation, which he now wants to get reversed so that he can live a normal life.
“I was sterilised by Dr Sukhlal Jurri while being with the organisation. I want my sterilisation to be reversed so that I can live a normal life and be with my family,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Jurri, who performed sterilisations on the Naxal cadres for almost two decades, disclosed that he was instrumental in performing vasectomies on male Maoists who expressed a desire to marry.
“I worked as a doctor in the Naxalite organisation for 19 to 20 years. I performed all types of treatments. I even performed surgeries. I performed male sterilisations within the organisation on around 15 people within two to three years during my time with the organisation,” he said. He revealed that only male cadres were subject to sterilisation.
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