ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Wished I Had A Child': Surrendered Maoists Opting For Vasectomy Reversal To Start Families

Jagdalpur: Having spent their lives living amidst insecurity in dense forests, many of the surrendered Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region are now starting their own families after going in for reverse sterilisation surgeries.

It is learnt that while marriage was allowed within the Maoist hierarchy, having children was prohibited. A large number of them had gone in for a vasectomy and are now choosing its reversal. Sources disclosed that 27 surrendered Maoists have already been blessed with children, and several others have expressed a desire for a reverse vasectomy.

Inspector General of Police at Bastar, Sundarraj P., disclosed that a total of 56 Maoists have had their sterilisations reversed so far and 27 of them have kids now. They are living normal family lives. He said that the recently rehabilitated Maoists have also expressed a desire to reverse their sterilisations, and necessary action is being taken.

“If anyone has been sterilised while serving as a Maoist cadre, the government will initiate the process of undoing their sterilisation. We want all former Maoists to be able to live a normal life and be happy with their families,” he underlined.

The IG explained that while being a part of the Naxalite organisation, the Maoists believed that children are a hindrance to the organisational work. They faced significant difficulties in living in the jungle while navigating forests, mountains and the rivers. Furthermore, having children or pregnant female Maoists was seen to be detrimental to the organisation when it came to attacking soldiers and carrying out other activities.

A rehabilitated Maoist who underwent reverse sterilisation said that he had asked the Police officials to facilitate his reverse vasectomy after surrendering so that he could have children.