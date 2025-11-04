ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Train Collides With Freight Train In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur: A Korba passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in Lalkhadan in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Tuesday. Several coaches derailed, causing chaos at the scene. Railway and district administration teams are conducting relief and rescue operations. Officials said that the accident occurred on the Bilaspur-Katni section. They said that the train operations along the route have been disrupted, with many trains cancelled or diverted.