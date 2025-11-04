Passenger Train Collides With Freight Train In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
A passenger train collided with a freight train in Bilaspur, derailing several coaches.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Bilaspur: A Korba passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in Lalkhadan in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Tuesday. Several coaches derailed, causing chaos at the scene. Railway and district administration teams are conducting relief and rescue operations. Officials said that the accident occurred on the Bilaspur-Katni section. They said that the train operations along the route have been disrupted, with many trains cancelled or diverted.
More details to follow...