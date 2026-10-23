ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Am The Daughter Of A Majhi': President Droupadi Murmu Recalls Tribal Roots At Bastar's Muria Darbar

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) : For President Droupadi Murmu, who grew up in the tribal hinterlands of Odisha, the importance of traditions like Muria Darbar is rooted in her own family’s experience. Her father was a village headman. Participating in the Bastar Dussehra ritual, she took a trip down memory lane to underline the richness of the tribal community’s cultural heritage.

Addressing the ‘Muria Darbar’ celebrations, she expressed gratitude for being invited to the unique tribal event. “I am also one of you. I am also the daughter of a Majhi (village head). Even today, people in tribal communities live together in happiness and peace, dance and sing and preserve their culture. I want to thank you all for keeping this culture and tradition alive,” she said.

President Murmu at Muria Darbar (ETV Bharat)

Murmu urged people to make use of community-based mechanisms to settle local disputes and avoid prolonged legal proceedings wherever possible. “Today, we are all educated. Do not waste your time going to police stations, police authorities and courts. These matters can take years and sometimes two lives are lost in the process. Inform the Chief Minister or resolve the problem yourselves,” she said.

"The community should respect and uphold the ‘Muria Darbar’ and their traditional panchayat system, as these are highly potent and effective institutions,” she further said.

In the tribal tradition, faith is paramount. The community comes together to offer prayers for the collective well-being of the village. “Therefore, disputes, whenever possible, should be resolved internally through meetings at the Majhi, Mukhiya, or Pargana (regional) levels, based on mutual consensus,” she suggested. The President also remarked that during the British colonial era, tribal communities often took up arms (shastra) to address their grievances and assert their rights. “However, times have changed. Any challenge faced by the community must now be resolved through dialogue and collective deliberation,” she stated.

President Murmu after offering prayers at Danteshwari Temple (ETV Bharat)

Urging the tribal community to prioritize the education and advancement of their children, Murmu expressed happiness at the changing face of Bastar. “True empowerment of society is possible only through education. The government stands firmly with you, and is committed to your development and security,” she stated assertively. Murmu also urged tribal communities to remain united against attempts by Naxalites to mislead people, saying collective efforts were needed to confront the challenge.

"Unity matters more than anything else. An individual may grow weary alone but not when we share the burden together,” she exhorted.