'I Am The Daughter Of A Majhi': President Droupadi Murmu Recalls Tribal Roots At Bastar's Muria Darbar
After paying respects at Danteshwari temple, President Droupadi Murmu participated in Muria Darbar reminiscing how she has been a part of the rich tribal heritage.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): For President Droupadi Murmu, who grew up in the tribal hinterlands of Odisha, the importance of traditions like Muria Darbar is rooted in her own family’s experience. Her father was a village headman. Participating in the Bastar Dussehra ritual, she took a trip down memory lane to underline the richness of the tribal community’s cultural heritage.
Addressing the ‘Muria Darbar’ celebrations, she expressed gratitude for being invited to the unique tribal event. “I am also one of you. I am also the daughter of a Majhi (village head). Even today, people in tribal communities live together in happiness and peace, dance and sing and preserve their culture. I want to thank you all for keeping this culture and tradition alive,” she said.
Murmu urged people to make use of community-based mechanisms to settle local disputes and avoid prolonged legal proceedings wherever possible. “Today, we are all educated. Do not waste your time going to police stations, police authorities and courts. These matters can take years and sometimes two lives are lost in the process. Inform the Chief Minister or resolve the problem yourselves,” she said.
"The community should respect and uphold the ‘Muria Darbar’ and their traditional panchayat system, as these are highly potent and effective institutions,” she further said.
In the tribal tradition, faith is paramount. The community comes together to offer prayers for the collective well-being of the village. “Therefore, disputes, whenever possible, should be resolved internally through meetings at the Majhi, Mukhiya, or Pargana (regional) levels, based on mutual consensus,” she suggested. The President also remarked that during the British colonial era, tribal communities often took up arms (shastra) to address their grievances and assert their rights. “However, times have changed. Any challenge faced by the community must now be resolved through dialogue and collective deliberation,” she stated.
Urging the tribal community to prioritize the education and advancement of their children, Murmu expressed happiness at the changing face of Bastar. “True empowerment of society is possible only through education. The government stands firmly with you, and is committed to your development and security,” she stated assertively. Murmu also urged tribal communities to remain united against attempts by Naxalites to mislead people, saying collective efforts were needed to confront the challenge.
"Unity matters more than anything else. An individual may grow weary alone but not when we share the burden together,” she exhorted.
Concluding her address, President Murmu emphasized the need to balance cultural preservation with progress. "People should change their thinking with time but should not abandon their traditions," she stated.
Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the President’s visit, with around 600 police personnel deployed. Robust security measures were implemented for the events at Sirhasar Bhawan and Lalbagh Ground. A ‘no-drone-flying zone’ was declared around the venue, and several traffic routes were diverted. Three large dome-shaped structures were set up at Lalbagh Ground.
What is ‘Muria Darbar’?
It is an important ritual within the world-renowned, historic ‘Bastar Dussehra’, which spans 75 days. It is considered a traditional tribal assembly, a ‘primitive people’s parliament’ and takes place following the ‘Rath Parikrama’ (chariot procession). The Muria Darbar serves as a historic tradition that gives voice to the indigenous society of Bastar, reflects its traditional governance system and provides a platform to address public grievances.
A unique feature of the assembly is that traditional representatives like Manjhis, Chalkis, Members, Mukhiyas and others from various regions of Bastar gather to voice their concerns and discuss issues affecting the public. Decisions are often reached on the spot. The Darbar is also historically important because, in the past, it was not only used to address regional issues but was even empowered to pass judgment on the King, if needed.
Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
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