Chhattisgarh | President Droupadi Murmu Visits Surguja For Tribal Pride Day Event

Surguja: President Droupadi Murmu visited Surguja on Thursday to participate in the state-level Tribal Pride Day celebrations. The district administration and police had made extensive security arrangements for the high-profile visit, and the city will remain under tight surveillance throughout the day.

The main programme was held at the PG College Ground, where a large dome structure has been constructed to accommodate guests and participants.

A National Security Guard (NSG) team reached Surguja ahead of the President's visit and inspected the entire route chart. The team also briefed local police personnel on areas where security needs to be strengthened. On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force conducted a security assessment by landing helicopters at all three helipads prepared for the event. Pilots and senior officials checked the arrangements and shared necessary instructions. A heavy police deployment has been made across the city.

Officials said that the security arrangements involve six IPS officers, 50 gazetted officers, and nearly 2,000 police personnel.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

To avoid inconvenience to the public during the President's movement, the police have issued a traffic advisory for Ambikapur city. The advisory will remain in effect from 6 AM to 2 PM. Traffic in the main event area will be completely restricted between 8 AM and 2 PM, particularly from Akashvani Chowk to Polutechnic College Gate No 1 (Ring Road) and from Ghadi Chowk to Kisan Rice Mill Mod.