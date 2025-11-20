ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh | President Droupadi Murmu Visits Surguja For Tribal Pride Day Event

A large dome structure was constructed at the PG College Ground where the main programme was held

Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's Tribal Pride Day participation, NSG, Air Force, and police teams secure Surguja with 2,000 personnel and detailed traffic restrictions.
File Photo: President Droupadi Murmu (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST

Surguja: President Droupadi Murmu visited Surguja on Thursday to participate in the state-level Tribal Pride Day celebrations. The district administration and police had made extensive security arrangements for the high-profile visit, and the city will remain under tight surveillance throughout the day.

The main programme was held at the PG College Ground, where a large dome structure has been constructed to accommodate guests and participants.

A National Security Guard (NSG) team reached Surguja ahead of the President's visit and inspected the entire route chart. The team also briefed local police personnel on areas where security needs to be strengthened. On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force conducted a security assessment by landing helicopters at all three helipads prepared for the event. Pilots and senior officials checked the arrangements and shared necessary instructions. A heavy police deployment has been made across the city.

Officials said that the security arrangements involve six IPS officers, 50 gazetted officers, and nearly 2,000 police personnel.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

To avoid inconvenience to the public during the President's movement, the police have issued a traffic advisory for Ambikapur city. The advisory will remain in effect from 6 AM to 2 PM. Traffic in the main event area will be completely restricted between 8 AM and 2 PM, particularly from Akashvani Chowk to Polutechnic College Gate No 1 (Ring Road) and from Ghadi Chowk to Kisan Rice Mill Mod.

Diversion Routes:

Manendragarh and Banaras Road: All buses and four-wheelers will be diverted via Sai Mandir Tiraha, Mayor Road, Rawar Residency Tiraha, Kanya Parisar Road, Gangapur Mod, Ring Road near Masoom Hospital, and the Bus stand.

Balrampur-Pratappur road: Vehicles will be rerouted via Pratapur Chowk, Larangsai Chowk, Sadbhavana Chowk, Bharatmata Chowk, and Bus stand.

Raigarh- Bilaspur Road: Vehicles will be diverted via Bharatmata Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, New Bus Stand, Gangapur Mod near Masoom Hospital, Makhan Vihar Tiraha, and MG Road.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Ambikapur city between 5 AM and 3 PM. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted during this time. The police have urged citizens to use alternative routes. The district administration has also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the security and traffic arrangements to ensure a smooth and successful visit.

