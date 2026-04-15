ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Vedanta Power Plant Mishap: Toll Mounts To 14; CM Sai Orders Magisterial Probe

Sakti: The death toll in the boiler explosion at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has risen to 14, triggering massive outrage against the plant management.

In the wake of the mishap, which has also left at least 33 workers injured, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Acting on his instructions, the district administration has issued formal orders for the probe. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dabhra has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the circumstances leading to the mishap.

Officials said the inquiry will examine eight key aspects related to the explosion, including safety protocols, operational procedures and possible lapses. The official has been directed to submit a detailed report within 30 days.

Following the tragedy, Vedanta Power Limited announced compensation for the families of victims and free treatment for the injured. The management said that families of those who lost their lives will receive Rs 35 lakh each, while the injured will be given Rs 15 lakh. The company has also assured that it will bear the full medical expenses of the injured and provide a job to one member of each deceased worker's family.