Chhattisgarh Vedanta Power Plant Mishap: Toll Mounts To 14; CM Sai Orders Magisterial Probe
As per CM Sai's orders, a magisterial probe has been launched into Vedanta plant mishap. Dabhra SDM will submit a report in 30 days.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Sakti: The death toll in the boiler explosion at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has risen to 14, triggering massive outrage against the plant management.
In the wake of the mishap, which has also left at least 33 workers injured, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Acting on his instructions, the district administration has issued formal orders for the probe. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dabhra has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the circumstances leading to the mishap.
Officials said the inquiry will examine eight key aspects related to the explosion, including safety protocols, operational procedures and possible lapses. The official has been directed to submit a detailed report within 30 days.
वेदांता पावर प्लांट हादसे की दंडाधिकारी जाँच का आदेश जारी— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) April 15, 2026
मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णु देव साय के निर्देश पर
कलेक्टर ने जारी किया आदेश
एसडीएम डभरा होंगे जाँच अधिकारी
प्रमुख आठ बिंदुओं पर जाँच कर 30 दिनों में देंगे रिपोर्ट pic.twitter.com/Npgxr5Me7G
Following the tragedy, Vedanta Power Limited announced compensation for the families of victims and free treatment for the injured. The management said that families of those who lost their lives will receive Rs 35 lakh each, while the injured will be given Rs 15 lakh. The company has also assured that it will bear the full medical expenses of the injured and provide a job to one member of each deceased worker's family.
"An unfortunate incident occurred at our Singhitarai plant yesterday involving personnel from our subcontractors, including NGSL, who operate and maintain the plant. In this hour of grief, we stand firmly with the affected families and will provide Rs 35 lakh and employment support to families of the deceased, and Rs 15 lakh to the injured, along with salary continuation until recovery and counselling support," Vedanta Power Ltd said.
We stand firmly with the affected families and will provide ₹35 lakh and employment support to families of the deceased, and ₹15 lakh to the injured, along with salary continuation until recovery and counselling support.— VedantaLimitedPower (@VedantaPowerLtd) April 14, 2026
Our focus is on the injured, ensuring timely medical care in coordination with medical teams and local authorities, it added.
Currently, 19 workers are undergoing treatment in the hospital. District authorities said efforts are being made to ensure the best possible care for those under treatment.
Speaking to media, Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno mentioned that officials of district administration are continuously monitoring the situation. He said 19 injured workers are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. "At least 33 workers were injured when the boiler exploded. Fourteen people have died so far. Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care. The company management has agreed to provide compensation of Rs 35 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 15 lakh to the injured, along with their medical expenses," Topno said.
The Collector further stated that the State Government would also provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured. "The government will provide financial aid of Rs five lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," he added.
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