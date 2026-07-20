Chhattisgarh: Patient Carried On Cot For 7 Km As No Road For Ambulance To Reach Him
Villagers have urged administration to construct a road to Rayagada and strengthen healthcare facilities so that patients do not have to be carried on cots.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Bijapur: Over three months have passed since the Centre declared all of Chhattisgarh "Naxal free zone". And yet, basic amenities remain scarce in interior regions. A video has come to light, showing a patient being carried on a cot late night on Sunday (July 19), from the remote village of Rayagada, located in Usur block of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, as the state emergency '108' ambulance service could not reach the patient’s place due to the lack of a proper road.
Left with no other option, villagers and ambulance staff carried the patient, Sawan Markam, who was suffering from breathing difficulties, on a cot, turned upside down and tied with ropes to a rod, for approximately seven kilometres across fields and unpaved tracks to reach the main road. He was subsequently transported to the district hospital by an ambulance.
This incident highlights the stark reality of healthcare services and road connectivity in remote areas. The inability of vehicles to reach the village, even during emergencies, puts patients' lives at risk.
Villagers have urged the administration to construct a road to Rayagada and strengthen healthcare facilities so that patients do not have to be carried on cots in the future. The situation becomes even more critical during the monsoon season, as transporting sick patients, pregnant women, and the elderly to the hospital becomes extremely difficult.
"Sawan Markam, the patient suffering from breathing difficulties, was treated at the district hospital. He was discharged after his health improved," said Dr Ratna Thakur, Civil Surgeon, Bijapur District Hospital.
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