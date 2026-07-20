ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Patient Carried On Cot For 7 Km As No Road For Ambulance To Reach Him

Villagers have urged administration to construct a road to Rayagada and strengthen healthcare facilities so that patients do not have to be carried on cots.

The Chhattisgarh patient being carried on a cot.
The Chhattisgarh patient being carried on a cot. (ETV Bharat Chhattisgarh)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bijapur: Over three months have passed since the Centre declared all of Chhattisgarh "Naxal free zone". And yet, basic amenities remain scarce in interior regions. A video has come to light, showing a patient being carried on a cot late night on Sunday (July 19), from the remote village of Rayagada, located in Usur block of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, as the state emergency '108' ambulance service could not reach the patient’s place due to the lack of a proper road.

Left with no other option, villagers and ambulance staff carried the patient, Sawan Markam, who was suffering from breathing difficulties, on a cot, turned upside down and tied with ropes to a rod, for approximately seven kilometres across fields and unpaved tracks to reach the main road. He was subsequently transported to the district hospital by an ambulance.

This incident highlights the stark reality of healthcare services and road connectivity in remote areas. The inability of vehicles to reach the village, even during emergencies, puts patients' lives at risk.

Villagers have urged the administration to construct a road to Rayagada and strengthen healthcare facilities so that patients do not have to be carried on cots in the future. The situation becomes even more critical during the monsoon season, as transporting sick patients, pregnant women, and the elderly to the hospital becomes extremely difficult.

"Sawan Markam, the patient suffering from breathing difficulties, was treated at the district hospital. He was discharged after his health improved," said Dr Ratna Thakur, Civil Surgeon, Bijapur District Hospital.

Also Read:

  1. Chhattisgarh: 14-year-old Student Dies At Hostel; Family Alleges Negligence, Demands Probe
  2. Panic At Chhattisgarh School After Student Bites 11 Classmates; Health Team Steps In
  3. Many Class 9 Girls Faint At Chhattisgarh School Over Three Days, Psychologists Engaged For Counselling

TAGGED:

AMBULANCE COULD NOT REACH
BAD ROADS IN BIJAPUR
PATIENT CARRIED ON COT
CHHATTISGARH PATIENT CARRIED ON COT
CHHATTISGARH PATIENT CARRIED ON COT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.