ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Patient Carried On Cot For 7 Km As No Road For Ambulance To Reach Him

Bijapur: Over three months have passed since the Centre declared all of Chhattisgarh "Naxal free zone". And yet, basic amenities remain scarce in interior regions. A video has come to light, showing a patient being carried on a cot late night on Sunday (July 19), from the remote village of Rayagada, located in Usur block of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, as the state emergency '108' ambulance service could not reach the patient’s place due to the lack of a proper road.

Left with no other option, villagers and ambulance staff carried the patient, Sawan Markam, who was suffering from breathing difficulties, on a cot, turned upside down and tied with ropes to a rod, for approximately seven kilometres across fields and unpaved tracks to reach the main road. He was subsequently transported to the district hospital by an ambulance.

This incident highlights the stark reality of healthcare services and road connectivity in remote areas. The inability of vehicles to reach the village, even during emergencies, puts patients' lives at risk.