ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Panel To Hold First Meeting To Draft Uniform Civil Code

Raipur: The first meeting of the Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai Committee, constituted to draft the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Chhattisgarh, is scheduled today, with the state government expressing hope of introducing the proposed legislation during the Assembly's Winter Session in December.

Regarding the UCC, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the government will make every effort to table the bill during the winter session of assembly in December.

"The UCC will be implemented in Chhattisgarh as well. A committee headed by Dr Ranjana Desai has been formed for this purpose, and it is holding its first meeting. We believe that we will be able to get it passed during the upcoming winter session," Sai said.

The Chief Minister said that the committee will examine the state's socio-economic conditions before finalising its recommendations and that the government's next steps will depend on the panel's report.