Chhattisgarh Panel To Hold First Meeting To Draft Uniform Civil Code
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says his government aims to table UCC Bill in the Winter Session of the Assembly.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Raipur: The first meeting of the Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai Committee, constituted to draft the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Chhattisgarh, is scheduled today, with the state government expressing hope of introducing the proposed legislation during the Assembly's Winter Session in December.
Regarding the UCC, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the government will make every effort to table the bill during the winter session of assembly in December.
"The UCC will be implemented in Chhattisgarh as well. A committee headed by Dr Ranjana Desai has been formed for this purpose, and it is holding its first meeting. We believe that we will be able to get it passed during the upcoming winter session," Sai said.
The Chief Minister said that the committee will examine the state's socio-economic conditions before finalising its recommendations and that the government's next steps will depend on the panel's report.
"The UCC committee would survey the socio-economic conditions across the state. Subsequent actions would be based on the report generated from this survey,” he added.
The preliminary framework for implementing the UCC in Chhattisgarh began during a Cabinet meeting on April 15, 2024. The cabinet resolved that the UCC should be implemented in Chhattisgarh. Following this, the process of forming the committee was expedited.
A formal notification to establish the panel was issued after the Cabinet meeting on June 26, granting the committee the authority to start its work. The five-member committee is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Desai. Other members include retired IAS officers Shatrughan Singh and M K Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar, and retired principal Jyoti Rani Singh.
Under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, the state is empowered to implement a Uniform Civil Code for all citizens. The Justice Desai committee will draft a proposal after soliciting public opinion and the government plans to introduce the legislation in the Assembly afterwards. The BJP had included the implementation of the UCC in its election manifesto.
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