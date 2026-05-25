Chhattisgarh Mountaineer Amita Shrivas Hospitalised As She Falls Ill After Scaling Mt Everest
Shrivas was admitted to a hospital in Nepal. Chhattisgarh CM has assured all possible support to her and her family.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Raipur: Mountaineer Amita Shrivas, a resident of the Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, was hospitalised as she fell ill after scaling Mount Everest.
As Shrivas was returning to the base camp after she had unfurled the tricolour atop the world's highest peak, Mount Everest (8,848 meters), on May 22, her health condition deteriorated, following which she was hospitalised in Nepal.
The mountaineer suffered from severe frostbite and other health complications associated with high altitudes as she braved temperatures that plummeted to 40 degrees below the freezing point and a severe lack of oxygen. The deterioration in her health prompted Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to issue directives for her assistance.
Earlier, a helicopter was pressed into service, and Shrivas was rescued and admitted to Norvic International Hospital in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu. She is being treated by the doctors currently at the hospital.
Sharing information regarding this incident through a social media post, Chhattisgarh CM Sai said that the state government will lend all possible support to Shrivas and her family. Lauding her achievement, the CM said that she has brought pride to Chhattisgarh through her courage and hard work, while expressing hope about her speedy recovery.
Describing Shriva as a talented mountaineer, Sai, however, said that her health deteriorated after her descent to base camp and she "was airlifted and admitted to Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu."
The CM has directed senior government officials to maintain contact with the medical team in Kathmandu and to provide “every possible form of government assistance to ensure Shrivas receives the best possible care.” He added that after receiving the information about her health issues, instructions were immediately issued to senior officials to coordinate efforts and ensure that all necessary assistance was provided to her.
Sai expressed hope that the mountaineer would make a complete recovery and return home, stating that her courage and indomitable spirit "will serve as an inspiration to thousands of young people." He maintained that Chhattisgarh was proud of the achievements of Shrivas.
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