ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Mountaineer Amita Shrivas Hospitalised As She Falls Ill After Scaling Mt Everest

Raipur: Mountaineer Amita Shrivas, a resident of the Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, was hospitalised as she fell ill after scaling Mount Everest.

As Shrivas was returning to the base camp after she had unfurled the tricolour atop the world's highest peak, Mount Everest (8,848 meters), on May 22, her health condition deteriorated, following which she was hospitalised in Nepal.

The mountaineer suffered from severe frostbite and other health complications associated with high altitudes as she braved temperatures that plummeted to 40 degrees below the freezing point and a severe lack of oxygen. The deterioration in her health prompted Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to issue directives for her assistance.

Earlier, a helicopter was pressed into service, and Shrivas was rescued and admitted to Norvic International Hospital in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu. She is being treated by the doctors currently at the hospital.