ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Leaves Behind Naxal Violence, Focuses On Sports And Youth Development; Says Raksha Khadse

She recalled the time when girls hesitated to step out of their homes, when abductions were reported, and youth were drawn towards violence.

Raksha Khadse
Union Minister Raksha Khadse speaking with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 1, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Raipur: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse on Wednesday said Chhattisgarh is witnessing a shift in its ground realities. The areas that were once affected by Naxal violence are now turning towards sports and youth development.

Ahead of Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, she told ETV Bharat that the Centre’s focus is on providing opportunities and a national platform to youth from tribal and previously disturbed regions. She called it a "historic journey."

She recalled the time when girls hesitated to step out of their homes, when abductions were reported, and youth were drawn towards violence. "Today, Chhattisgarh is moving towards becoming Naxal-free and is emerging as a new land of sports talent," she said, adding that the hosting of the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 is a reflection of this change and the Centre’s commitment and that the area is now being given the right direction, opportunities, and a national platform.

"This shift shows that the state is firmly on the path of peace, development, and fulfilling the aspirations of its youth. Today, the youth are dreaming of winning medals for the country on the sports field," she said.

She also said that parents have to encourage their children to take up sports and that it is not only a hobby but also a viable career option. She added that the government is continuously working to improve sports infrastructure and provide platforms for emerging talent.

Read More:

  1. Khelo India Tribal Games: Odisha Wrestler Wins Gold, Wishes To Gift Father A House
  2. Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: 'India Now Naxal-Free, Govt Won't Tolerate If People Take Up Arms' Says Amit Shah
  3. Khelo India Tribal Games 2026: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Men's Hockey Final With Dominant Wins

TAGGED:

ERADICATION OF NAXALISM
KHELO INDIA TRIBAL GAMES
NAXALISM
NAXAL AFFECTED AREAS
KHELO INDIA TRIBAL GAMES 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.