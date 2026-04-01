ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Leaves Behind Naxal Violence, Focuses On Sports And Youth Development; Says Raksha Khadse

Raipur: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse on Wednesday said Chhattisgarh is witnessing a shift in its ground realities. The areas that were once affected by Naxal violence are now turning towards sports and youth development.

Ahead of Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, she told ETV Bharat that the Centre’s focus is on providing opportunities and a national platform to youth from tribal and previously disturbed regions. She called it a "historic journey."

She recalled the time when girls hesitated to step out of their homes, when abductions were reported, and youth were drawn towards violence. "Today, Chhattisgarh is moving towards becoming Naxal-free and is emerging as a new land of sports talent," she said, adding that the hosting of the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 is a reflection of this change and the Centre’s commitment and that the area is now being given the right direction, opportunities, and a national platform.