Chhattisgarh Launches Special Voter Registration Drive Amid Country-Wide Stir Over SIR
During the drive the BLOs will add voters through Form 6 and set up special camps at designated places.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Raipur: Amidst the countrywide protests over deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), election authorities in Chhattisgarh have launched a special drive to register voters in the state.
On Friday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Yashwant Kumar said during a press conference at the Raipur Election Office, that following directives from the Election Commission of India, a special campaign has been launched in Chhattisgarh to verify voters who were previously left out during enrollment. The campaign commenced in the state on October 8.
During the drive, young and first-time voters will also be registered. During the initiative which has been designated as a "Special Drive", the task of voter registration will be carried out by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
The BLOs will facilitate the process of adding names through Form 6 by visiting schools, colleges, and voters' homes and also set up camps at designated places.
Since the inception of the SIR process for adding new voters, 234,993 new voters have been added in the state.
CEO Kumar said that the SIR process began in 2025 based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026. However, the process of adding names and making corrections remains a continuous, ongoing process, the official added.
"Under this process, and following ECI directives, we have launched a one-month special drive that began on October 8. This drive covers people who were away from home or not at the places of residence during the SIR period, as well as those who have turned 17, meaning they will attain the age of 18 within the coming year," said Kumar.
During this one-month special drive, BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits three days a week. On two other days, they will set up camps at the respective polling booths where people can submit Form 6.
People have been asked to submit the form to request corrections and BLOs will visit locations such as schools and colleges, which serve as Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs), two days a week.
At these locations, they will collect Form 6 from students who have turned 17 and are prospective voters.
The collected forms will be digitised and subsequently, the ERO will make a decision and "proceed with adding names to the electoral roll or carrying out the necessary formalities based on Form 6."
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