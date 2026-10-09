ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Launches Special Voter Registration Drive Amid Country-Wide Stir Over SIR

Special voter registration drive launched in Chhattisgarh. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Amidst the countrywide protests over deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), election authorities in Chhattisgarh have launched a special drive to register voters in the state.

On Friday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Yashwant Kumar said during a press conference at the Raipur Election Office, that following directives from the Election Commission of India, a special campaign has been launched in Chhattisgarh to verify voters who were previously left out during enrollment. The campaign commenced in the state on October 8.

During the drive, young and first-time voters will also be registered. During the initiative which has been designated as a "Special Drive", the task of voter registration will be carried out by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The BLOs will facilitate the process of adding names through Form 6 by visiting schools, colleges, and voters' homes and also set up camps at designated places. Since the inception of the SIR process for adding new voters, 234,993 new voters have been added in the state. CEO Kumar said that the SIR process began in 2025 based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026. However, the process of adding names and making corrections remains a continuous, ongoing process, the official added.