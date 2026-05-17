Chhattisgarh Jail Launches Weekly Video Call Facility For Female Prisoners
Officials said the initiative would offer psychological support to female inmates and bring relief to their families as well.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Raipur: The Central Jail in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has introduced a video calling facility for female inmates, allowing them to connect with their families once a week. The service, launched on Mother’s Day, uses biometric technology and aims to ease communication for inmates and their loved ones.
The jail authorities have signed an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to facilitate the new initiative inside the jail, which is home to nearly 200 female inmates. This comes amid complaints and concerns from the family members regarding untoward incidents occurring with prisoners incarcerated in jails.
Officials said the initiative would offer psychological support to female inmates and bring relief to their families as well. The new facility will be based on biometric technology, with a unique biometric card issued to every female inmate.
“Inmates will be able to place video calls based on the balance available on their respective cards. The calling session will commence following biometric verification, and the inmate’s name will be displayed on the screen,” they said.
Each female inmate will be allowed to speak with their family members via video call for a maximum duration of 5 minutes. “A nominal fee of Rs 5 per minute has been fixed for this service. Once the allotted time expires, the call will automatically disconnect,” officials added.
Facility to open in other jails
After the launch in Raipur jail, the facility is slated to be introduced in other jails located across the Durg, Bastar, Surguja, and Bilaspur divisions of Chhattisgarh. Currently, a standard voice-calling facility is already available in 33 jails across the state.
Superintendent of the Central Jail, Yogesh Kshatri, said the facility would provide major relief to families travelling from distant locations to meet their loved ones. “The video calling facility will also decrease the rush of people visiting the jail in person daily to meet the jail inmates,” he said.
Advocates demand similar facility
Hitendra Tiwari, President of the Raipur District Advocates’ Association, lauded the introduction of the new facility as highly commendable but put forth a demand. “Previously, only one individual could speak with an inmate over the phone, whereas now, the entire family can connect simultaneously,” he said.
However, Tiwari demanded the introduction of a similar video-calling facility for legal counsel as well.
Meanwhile, advocate Indrani Chaudhary stated that video calling would provide psychological support to female inmates. “The permission for inmates to meet with their lawyers should be reinstated, as communication between the client and the counsel is essential,” she said.
Also Read