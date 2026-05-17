ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Jail Launches Weekly Video Call Facility For Female Prisoners

Raipur: The Central Jail in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has introduced a video calling facility for female inmates, allowing them to connect with their families once a week. The service, launched on Mother’s Day, uses biometric technology and aims to ease communication for inmates and their loved ones.

The jail authorities have signed an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to facilitate the new initiative inside the jail, which is home to nearly 200 female inmates. This comes amid complaints and concerns from the family members regarding untoward incidents occurring with prisoners incarcerated in jails.

Officials said the initiative would offer psychological support to female inmates and bring relief to their families as well. The new facility will be based on biometric technology, with a unique biometric card issued to every female inmate.

Chhattisgarh Jail Launches Weekly Video Call Facility For Female Prisoners (ETV Bharat)

“Inmates will be able to place video calls based on the balance available on their respective cards. The calling session will commence following biometric verification, and the inmate’s name will be displayed on the screen,” they said.

Each female inmate will be allowed to speak with their family members via video call for a maximum duration of 5 minutes. “A nominal fee of Rs 5 per minute has been fixed for this service. Once the allotted time expires, the call will automatically disconnect,” officials added.