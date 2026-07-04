ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh High Court Upholds Eviction Of Son And Daughter-in-law From House Of Elderly Lady

Bilaspur: In a significant ruling in favour of an elderly lady, the Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld the eviction of her son and daughter-in-law. A single bench of the Court stated that children who abuse their elderly parents can be evicted from the latter's homes.

The Court, while dismissing the petition of the son and daughter-in-law, upheld the eviction orders of the Maintenance Tribunal and the Appellate Tribunal. In its decision, the Court said that the Senior Citizens Act 2007 is not limited to maintenance only, but its objective is also to provide respect, peace and security to the elderly in the last phase of their life.