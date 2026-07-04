Chhattisgarh High Court Upholds Eviction Of Son And Daughter-in-law From House Of Elderly Lady
A single bench of the court stated that children who abuse their elderly parents can be evicted from the latter's homes.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Bilaspur: In a significant ruling in favour of an elderly lady, the Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld the eviction of her son and daughter-in-law. A single bench of the Court stated that children who abuse their elderly parents can be evicted from the latter's homes.
The Court, while dismissing the petition of the son and daughter-in-law, upheld the eviction orders of the Maintenance Tribunal and the Appellate Tribunal. In its decision, the Court said that the Senior Citizens Act 2007 is not limited to maintenance only, but its objective is also to provide respect, peace and security to the elderly in the last phase of their life.
Santosh Khanna, a 93-year-old resident of Bilaspur's Minocha Colony, had filed an application with the Maintenance Tribunal alleging that her eldest son, Devendra Khanna, and daughter-in-law, Neerja Khanna, who lived on the first floor of her house were constantly harassing and torturing her. Raising the apprehension that she might end her life, the elderly woman requested that her son and daughter-in-law be evicted from the house.
After examining the elderly woman's application, the Maintenance Tribunal ordered the son and daughter-in-law to vacate the house on September 12, 2024. The son and daughter-in-law appealed against this order before the Appellate Tribunal but did not receive any relief there either. Challenging the order, the son and daughter-in-law approached the High Court which too has upheld the orders of the Maintenance Tribunal and the Appellate Tribunal in the case.
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